Linda M. Collier President & Founder Tri-ad pictured with Kieran Ring CEO of Global Institute of Logistics “I am delighted to accept this accreditation as ‘Best in Class’ from the Global Institute of Logistics. Being the best has always been and will always remain our mission at Tri-ad." Linda M.Collier

In identifying Tri-Ad as Best in Class, the Institute is recognizing the pioneering work in white glove logistics services at the company under the stewardship of Linda Collier, its founder and President. White glove service is one of the supply chain’s most complex specialty areas, encompassing everything from first- and final-mile value-added services, to delicate or high-value product handling. The White Glove Smart Courier program developed at the company demonstrates the unique value creation that is achieved by skilled logisticians in response increasing complexity in supply chains.

The specific application of the White Glove Smart Courier concept that was evaluated by GIL was the solution developed for the Canadian banking sector. Within the Canadian market there are 6 plus global Banks, each with a demand for specialized White Glove services. Triad developed a high security process to remove assets, protect the data information stored on these assets, and show full traceability to destruction and/or data wiping.

To achieve this objective Tri-ad upskilled its driver workforce to perform pre-inspection of goods, and assembly/commissioning on-site thereby replacing the need and high cost for on-site technicians.

Such has been the success of the program, Tri-ad performs these services throughout Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean at the rate of 10,000 devices per month.

Linda M. Collier, CEO and Founder of Toronto based Tri-Ad, will join the GIL Board of Advisors. The Board provides GIL support with strategic and technical advice, resource mobilization and promotion and outreach and Linda's appointment reflects GILs ambition to broaden its subject matter knowledge of the global independent freight forwarding sector.

Linda will work closely with the Institute on a number of initiatives, the most prominent of which will be the convening and Chairing of the Institutes first global women leaders in logistics council which is being established to reflect the growing influence of women at C level in global logistics.

ABOUT GLOBAL INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS:

The Global Institute of Logistics (GIL) was established in 2003 under the Chairman of renowned US logistician and author Robert V. Delaney in response to the global logistics industry’s call for “joined up thinking” amongst stakeholders in the global supply chain. GIL looks to resolve the challenges facing the global logistics chain of managing single transport modes, modal systems and targets which are set on stand-alone operations to create a seamless global logistics system.

Acting as a think tank within the sector, GIL brings together thought-leaders as part of a global knowledge network committed to researching and sharing best practices and developing global standards. Today the Institute is a community of organizations and professionals from across the world who share a commitment to collaborating on global logistics solutions.

Our Mission is to Network the Global Logistics Community

ABOUT TRI-AD INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT FORWARDING:

Tri-ad began doing business in 1988 and has grown into a multi-million-dollar freight forwarding company. Our name means “Three Modes” and represents the three major modes of transportation offered by our company: Land, Sea and Air.

Founded by Linda M. Collier, a former transportation executive with years of experience at a major European freight forwarder. Today, Tri-ad has over 90 employees and has become one of the premier international freight forwarding companies around the world. Because of our many global partners, we can offer a seamless system that integrates the three modes of transportation, giving our clients faster, more secure services.

Tri-ad has been named Canada’s Fastest Growing Company for 3 consecutive years, and founder, Linda Collier, has received many other awards for her extraordinary leadership. We lead the competition with an ever-expanding array of professional services for every major market segment. At Tri-ad, we take full advantage of the most innovative technological breakthroughs for the custom freight forwarding industry.

