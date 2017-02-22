Lighthouse Media Solutions launches New England Living brand

Lighthouse Media Solutions is launching a new brand that celebrates all things New England with New England Living -- a TV show, magazine and website dedicated to the quintessential experience of this unique lifestyle.

New England Living TV premieres Sunday, April 2, at 11:30 a.m. on Boston CBS affiliate WBZ TV 4. The magazine and NewEnglandLiving.TV website will debut in early March.

The weekly television magazine show, hosted and co-produced by award-winning journalist Parker Kelley celebrates the art of living and entertaining in New England.

“I am enchanted with all things related to the home and that includes art, architecture, design and décor,” said Kelley. “We created this show for people like me who love home design shows but we threw in a new twist - food, cooking and entertaining.”

Each half-hour episode of New England Living TV as well as New England Living magazine and NewEnglandLiving.TV will focus on the things that matter most to everyone – family, friends, good food and, of course, home. Every show takes the viewer to a quintessential New England town, showcases a beautiful home and introduces the players who helped create it. Since the kitchen is the heart of the home, guests are invited to a dinner party and Kelley cooks up a meal in the kitchen with a local chef. “It’s a formula that hasn’t been done before and we’re excited to lead the way,” said veteran film director and co-producer Gene Allen.

In season one, the show travels to 13 destinations from Chatham, Massachusetts, to Camden, Maine. Also included in the series are top-notch architects, talented artists and designers, celebrities, renowned chefs and aerial videography.

New England Living magazine and NewEnglandLiving.TV also capture the essence of the TV show and all that is New England. Lighthouse Media Solutions is undertaking the new brand with several partners.

"This is an exciting venture for us,” said Russell Piersons, president/CEO of Lighthouse Media Solutions. “We are pleased to create this new brand with our partners Clarke-Subzero/Wolf, New England Supply-Kohler and AW Hastings-Marvin Windows and Doors along with many other participants. This partnership with upscale products and organizations and reaching upscale consumers is a perfect fit for LMS and a great product for the New England markets.”