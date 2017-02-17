TransNexus, a pioneering software development company specializing in applications for managing VoIP networks, announces the newest system integration partnership with TelcoBridges. TelcoBridges is a leading designer and manufacturer of carrier-grade VoIP media gateways and session border controllers (SBC) based in Canada. The combination of both vendor’s technologies brings enhanced fraud detection capabilities, local number portability, least-cost routing, and a wide range of QoS analytics to VoIP carriers around the globe.

TransNexus, a leading provider of Operations Support Systems (OSS), specializes in fraud detection, dynamic least cost and quality of service routing, number portability, profitability analysis, quality of service controls, and wholesale billing. TransNexus solutions are interoperable with any SIP based VoIP system.

TransNexus’ NexOSS is a suite of integrated back office applications that provide VoIP least-cost routing (LCR), traffic reporting and fraud detection capabilities that can automatically suspend suspicious routes from the routing table. NexOSS makes it easier for VoIP operators to provision call routes, establish call rates, monitor network traffic and produce billing reports.

TelcoBridges Tmedia Gateways and TransNexus’ NexOSS have been deployed and working together in carrier networks since 2010. The current integration announced today combines the capabilities of TelcoBridges’ TSBC5000 Session Border Controller with TransNexus’ NexOSS on multiple levels:



SIP integration: Provides the ability to centralize call routing, route provisioning, rating and traffic reporting. TelcoBridges’ SBC consults NexOSS on a call-by-call basis using SIP.

CDR integration: Allows NexOSS to generate real-time traffic reports and generate rated call detail records for billing purposes. TelcoBridges’ SBC writes CDRs in real-time to NexOSS such that it can extract relevant information related to traffic volumes, QoS and revenue generation for the benefit of the wholesale carrier.

Fraud Detection: Automatically detects fraudulent calls, blocks them or diverts the calls to a safe destination in real-time. NexOSS applies TransNexus’ SIP Analytics® technology to the call data provided by TelcoBridges’ SBC via SIP INVITE messages and real-time call detail records. This combination detects fraudulent calls created by traffic pumping, PBX hacking, call transfer and call forwarding, and more.

“The combination of our technologies provides a solution that is ideal for retail service providers,” said Jim Dalton, Founder and CEO of TransNexus. “Not only does it provide more control and visibility into a service provider’s network in terms of security, quality of service and profitability, but it also controls fraud.”

“TransNexus’ NexOSS software working with TelcoBridges’ SBCs enables a full suite of business optimization functions for SIP trunking that create new revenue and reduce operating expenses. Our combined technologies not only avoid fraud, but also benefit from dynamic least-cost and QoS routing, dynamic SIP federation peering and jurisdictional call routing, to name a few,” said Gaetan Campeau CEO of TelcoBridges. “The integration we’ve announced today provides an out-of-the-box solution for VoIP service providers anywhere around the globe.”

About TransNexus

Based in Atlanta, GA, TransNexus is a software development company specializing in applications for managing VoIP networks. Important carrier features offered by TransNexus are fraud detection, dynamic least cost and quality of service routing, number portability, profitability analysis, quality of service controls, and wholesale billing. TransNexus solutions are interoperable with any SIP based VoIP system. For more information, visit http://transnexus.com

About TelcoBridges

TelcoBridges is a leader in the design and manufacture of carrier grade, high performance, and high-density SBCs and VoIP gateways, which bridge the gap between TDM and IP as well as IP-IP. TelcoBridges and their accredited partners (consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and solution developers) have deployed VoIP solutions, with remote or onsite installation, as well as personalized 24/7 support in more than 100 countries worldwide. TelcoBridges' brands include: Tmedia™ (VoIP media gateways), Tsig™ (signaling gateways), Tsbc™ (session border controllers), Tdev™ (development platform) and Tmonitor™ (real-time network monitoring equipment). For more information, visit http://www.telcobridges.com.

