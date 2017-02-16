Charter One Realty has an excellent reputation as a premier real estate firm in the Lowcountry, and I was drawn to their strong presence as a leader in this market and their commitment to providing a high level of customer service to their clients.

Marian Schaffer, Principal and Founder of Southeast Discovery, a real estate consulting firm specializing in guiding Baby Boomers with their real estate needs in the niche markets of retirement relocation and second homes in the Southeast region, recently joined Charter One Realty of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton, South Carolina as an Associate Broker and Agent.

“Charter One Realty has an excellent reputation as a premier real estate firm here in the Lowcountry and I was drawn to their strong presence as a leader in this market as well as their commitment to providing a high level of customer service to their clients. I see my joining Charter One Realty as a broker/agent to be an enhancement to the services I provide our clients at Southeast Discovery,” Schaffer said. “I’ll continue to operate SoutheastDiscovery.com and work with buyers who are navigating through the process of deciding where to relocate in the Southeast region, just as I’ve done for over a decade. I relocated my company from Chicago to the Hilton Head Island area, and at the request of clients, I want to provide firsthand counsel on their real estate search when here on the ground in this area of Bluffton and Hilton Head Island."

Schaffer’s extensive travels throughout the Southeast over the last decade in her role as Principal and Founder of Southeast Discovery have given her an in-depth knowledge of real estate markets in the six-state region of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. She brings market expertise in this 6-state region, solid relationships with an excellent network of real estate professionals, and a deep knowledge of master-planned communities in the Southeast to Charter One Realty.

Schaffer founded Southeast Discovery in 2004 to help retirees and second home buyers considering relocating to the Southeast organize and streamline their search for the ideal area, community and property to suit their specific lifestyle needs. Schaffer’s website, SoutheastDiscovery.com, is a trusted resource for candid information and insight on communities, developments, and general real estate in the Southeast.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marian to Charter One Realty, where her longtime success in the Southeastern real estate market will be a tremendous asset to our team and to clients throughout the region,” said Paige Rose, Chief Marketing Officer. “Her knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm, as well as her love of the area and dedication to client service, will be of tremendous value to clients, and we are so happy to have her as part of our Charter One Realty family.”

In addition to working with buyers, Schaffer can also assist sellers who want to achieve a successful sale of their home. As a listing broker, Schaffer will be able to offer additional market exposure to her Charter One Realty listing clients by featuring their home on SoutheastDiscovery.com, which garners around 20,000 views each month from actively looking buyers who are looking to relocate to the Southeast region.

About Southeast Discovery

Since 2004, Southeast Discovery has been a trusted resource for candid information and insight on communities, developments, and general real estate in the Southeast. Through its highly-ranked web portal, newsletter and blog and its one-on-one work with clients, Southeast Discovery helps buyers actively looking for a retirement or second home in the Southeast navigate the process of identifying the right area and community for their needs. To learn more, visit http://www.southeastdiscovery.com/