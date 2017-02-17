NVIDIA-enabled GPU clusters are proving very effective for our customers in academia, research and industry.

Advanced Clustering Technologies is helping customers solve challenges by integrating NVIDIA® Tesla® P100 accelerators into its line of high performance computing clusters. Advanced Clustering Technologies builds custom, turn-key HPC clusters that are used for a wide range of workloads including analytics, deep learning, life sciences, engineering simulation and modeling, climate and weather study, energy exploration, and improving manufacturing processes.

“NVIDIA-enabled GPU clusters are proving very effective for our customers in academia, research and industry,” said Jim Paugh, Director of Sales at Advanced Clustering. “The Tesla P100 is a giant step forward in accelerating scientific research, which leads to breakthroughs in a wide variety of disciplines.”

Tesla P100 GPU accelerators are based on NVIDIA’s latest Pascal GPU architecture, which provides the throughput of more than 32 commodity CPU-based nodes. The Tesla P100 specifications are:



5.3 teraflops double-precision performance

10.6 teraflops single-precision performance

21.2 teraflops half-precision performance

732GB/sec memory bandwidth with CoWoS HBM2 stacked memory

ECC protection for increased reliability

“Customers taking advantage of Advanced Clustering’s high performance computing clusters with integrated NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPUs benefit from the most technologically advanced accelerated computing solution in the market – greatly speeding workload performance across analytics, simulation and modeling, deep learning and more,” said Randy Lewis, Senior Director of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA.

About Advanced Clustering

Advanced Clustering Technologies, a privately held corporation based in Kansas City, Missouri, is dedicated to developing high-performance computing (HPC) solutions. The company provides highly customized turn-key cluster systems — utilizing out-of-the-box technology — to companies and organizations with specialized computing needs.

The technical and sales teams have more than 50 years of combined industry experience and comprehensive knowledge in the areas of cluster topologies and cluster configurations. In business since 2001, Advanced Clustering Technologies’ commitment to exceeding client expectations has earned the company the reputation as one of the nation’s premier providers of high performance computing systems. For more details, please visit http://www.advancedclustering.com/technologies/gpu-computing/.