A February 12 article on Pret-a-Reporter discusses how New York Fashion Week 2017 is highlighting the increasing tendency of the clothing industry to take stands on issues ranging from women’s empowerment, to diversity and the role of celebrity on the modern media and political scene. Los Angeles based label specialist Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. notes that, even as the fashion industry is becoming more inclined towards making statements on important issues, fashion consumers of all political inclinations are increasingly likely to vote with their pocketbooks by buying products that comport with their personal values. The manufacturer notes that this means that, whether a clothes manufacturers’ customer base tends to lean more towards the right or left, labels are an outstanding way to send messages that may bond potential customers more closely to a product.

The label company goes on to say that the beauty of fashion labels is that they offer infinite chances for manufacturers to brand and market their products to their target audience. For example, “Made in the U.S.A.” is a broadly appealing slogan that appeals to consumers across the political spectrum, though often for different reasons, the manufacturer adds. (Some consumers may be more interested in the mistreatment of workers in foreign nations, while others may be more concerned about building the American economy.) This phrase offers many design options for custom fabric labels, such as utilizing a red, white, and blue color scheme or including an American flag, says the manufacturer.

On the other hand, many labels find it productive to publicize their environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing, says Hi-Tech Printing and Labeling. While green themes might play better in coastal urban areas than elsewhere, it tends to be a very popular message that motivates a great many consumers with a significant amount of disposable income, says the manufacturer. Moreover, if a company is taking the trouble to work in a more sustainable manner, then it makes sense to alert like-minded consumers who may feel more bonded to a product as a result.

Finally, Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling also notes that manufacturers who feel motivated to make a stronger political stand may find that like-minded niche groups of consumers can be further motivated to purchase a product by messages on labeling. This may especially include t-shirts and similar products that include explicitly political messages, which can be further bolstered by messaging that may be included on labels.

