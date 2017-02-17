“My experience at Lincoln Park has been wonderful. I feel confident in myself and my ability to go home and live my life."

Villa at Lincoln Park, located in Racine, WI at 1700 C.A. Becker Dr., is currently undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion. Villa took ownership of the center April 1, 2015 and has been working diligently ever since to improve not only the structure and amenities of the community, but also the quality of care.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our Lincoln Park guests the level of comfort and luxury they deserve, including a newly outfitted and expanded gym, with upgraded equipment for physical therapy and rehabilitation,” said David Mills, COO at Villa Healthcare.

Mills continued, “We’ll also be adding new furniture, modern décor and employee programs to Villa at Lincoln Park, reflective of our core mission, which is making people better – both our internal staff and our guests.”

In addition to mass renovations, Villa at Lincoln Park also recognizes that there is always room for advancement in the post-acute/rehab and long-term services industry. This spurred the company to hand out Resident Satisfaction Surveys to Villa at Lincoln Park guests for the past few months in order to gauge the efficacy of the improvements and overall guest satisfaction level.

The most recent results have been highly encouraging, with 87.5 percent of short-term residents strongly agreeing that they would recommend Villa at Lincoln Park to others, while 88 percent are satisfied with the overall quality of service. Eighty-seven percent of transitional survey respondents also strongly agreed that their discharge plan was immensely helpful and thoroughly explained and 91.5 percent truly felt like their therapist cared for them.

“These regular surveys have been instrumental in monitoring the true success of our internal improvements at Lincoln Park,” said Mills. “We wholeheartedly recognize that we’ve had challenges over the past few months, and we’re diligently working to surpass these issues to provide the highest level of care to our staff and residents.”

Along with the aforementioned positive survey results, Villa at Lincoln Park has also been inundated with heartfelt messages from current guests sharing their experiences.

Such sentiments include, “It felt like a short vacation being here,” “My experience at Lincoln Park has been wonderful. I feel confident in myself and my ability to go home and live my life,” and “I was assigned a beautiful room with an enormous picture window.” One guest even noted, “My experience with Villa at Lincoln Park has been outstanding! I am confident that my time at Villa has given me new life and the ability to walk again.”

Staying true to working toward constant progress, Villa Healthcare is planning to launch a complete rebrand, showcasing a new, modern look and feel that portrays its longstanding priority of making guests and staff better. This includes new corporate and center websites and collateral, as well as innovative staff and resident initiatives.

“With the unveiling of Villa Healthcare’s rebrand this spring, I know that our awards, recognition and, more importantly, employee and guest satisfaction will only continue to grow,” said Mills.

