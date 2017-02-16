Live Streaming Summit Coming to New York in May

Whether it’s 7 million people watching the Super Bowl LI stream or the millions who’ve subscribed to services like Sling TV and DIRECTV Now, there’s clearly an unquenchable thirst for live streaming.

After two successful years at Streaming Media West, the Live Streaming Summit is coming to Streaming Media East. Live Streaming Summit focuses exclusively on the challenges and opportunities inherent in delivering large-scale live events and live linear channels to multiple screens. This is a must-attend event for anyone involved in live streaming, whether they’re delivering one-time events or live linear content. While other events focus on event video production, the Live Streaming Summit takes it to the next level, covering the technologies and strategies required to take that video and deliver it to viewers watching on computers, tablets, mobile phones, set-top boxes, and smart TVs.

“There’s no doubt that live streaming is spearheading the overall growth of over-the-top video,” says conference chair and Streaming Media editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. “Whether it’s 7 million people watching the Super Bowl LI stream or the millions who’ve subscribed to services like Sling TV and DIRECTV Now, there’s clearly an unquenchable thirst for live streaming. The Live Streaming Summit will offer sessions and panels from leaders in the industry, all of whom can offer unique insights into the challenges and opportunities involved with live streaming.”

Topics covered will include the following:



Best practices for backhaul, transmission, and ingest—satellite, fiber, cellular, and more

Encoding and transcoding—on-prem, cloud, and hybrid

Management—metadata, content protection, stream stitching, and preparation for syndication and post-event VOD viewing

User experience—live streaming platforms, video players, APIs, clip sharing, and social media integration

Monetization—advertising, subscription, and pay-per-view

Distribution—content delivery networks, real-time analytics, QoS, and QoE

Post-event evaluation—how to determine if your event was a success

Case studies from leading content owners

Streaming Media’s Live Streaming Summit is the only U.S. event to address the highest-level issues and opportunities related to live streaming.

Proposals for speaking positions are being accepted now. If you are interested in participating in Live Streaming Summit as a speaker, please submit your proposal by February 28 at http://www.streamingmedia.com/Conferences/East2017/LSS-CallForSpeakers.aspx.

