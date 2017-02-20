This alliance demonstrates our continued commitment to providing HP Indigo customers complete end-to-end solutions to develop their business.

Michelman today announced it has entered into a Preferred Primer Solutions Partner agreement with HP Indigo, with the aim to further formalize and strengthen the decade-long relationship between the two companies.

Mr. Bill Magee, Vice President for Michelman’s Printing & Packaging Group, said: “Our DigiPrime® products have been developed in close collaboration between Michelman and HP R&D teams to ensure the highest levels of versatility and performance are available to media producers and HP Indigo press owners. As HP Indigo presses continue to grow into new markets, Michelman works proactively to offer solutions that support and enable this growth.”

Michelman offers an extensive family of water-based primers including its popular DigiPrime® water based products. Long recommended by HP as a preferred solution for offline applications and the only primers approved for usage in-line on HP Indigo presses, these primers improve ink receptivity, durability and image quality on a wide variety of paper and synthetic substrates. Michelman primers are used worldwide by media producers, converters, as well as by hundreds of HP Indigo press owners.

“We are continuously innovating to expand our customers’ application possibilities,” said Allon Maoz, Director of Supplies, Media & Materials, HP Indigo. “Michelman has been a preferred supplier for primers, developing in-line and off-line primers for the full HP Indigo portfolio. This alliance demonstrates our continued commitment to providing HP Indigo customers complete end-to-end solutions to develop their business.”

Michelman will be featuring its DigiPrime Primers as well as its selection of DigiGuard® OPVs at Dscoop Phoenix, being held March 1-4, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Michelman will exhibit in booth #1012.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and industrial manufacturing markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.