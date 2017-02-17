mLevel, Inc. Named a TAG Top 40 Innovative Technology Company

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state’s leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia’s technology industry, today announced mLevel, Inc. as one of its Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia. TAG will recognize this prestigious group at the 2017 Georgia Technology Summit (GTS) on March 23, 2017, at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

TAG’S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and their efforts at spreading awareness of Georgia’s technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.

“The 2017 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia’s Technology community,” said Larry Williams, president & CEO of TAG. “The 2017 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our State such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia’s technology community.”

This year’s Top 40 Companies were selected from among over 110 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The 2017 Georgia Technology Summit.

"An extraordinary number of truly innovative technology companies participated in this year’s Top 40 competition, demonstrating the depth and breadth of Georgia's technology community," said Dennis Zakas, managing partner of Zakas & Leonard, LLP, CEO of Zinc., and chairperson of the Top 40 Selection Committee. “In fact, based on the quality of the contestants, we could have had a 'Top 60' without losing a beat."

mLevel, a SaaS based microlearning solution that promotes rapid time to performance through an engaging learning experience, solves the modern-day learning challenge. Designed to accommodate the needs of today’s modern learner, mLevel makes mission critical learning available anywhere, on any device, and can be deployed without writing a single line of code. As the first data-driven microlearning company, mLevel brings analytic learning insight and innovation to corporate and higher education markets.

“We are excited to be recognized by TAG as one of the most innovative companies in Georgia,” said Atlanta native mLevel CEO, Jordan Fladell. “We look forward to sharing our award-winning eLearning solutions at this prestigious event.”

The 2017 Georgia Technology Summit is expected to draw a crowd of more than 1,300 C-level executives, entrepreneurs, technology professionals and academia to celebrate and recognize Georgia’s technology community. In addition to presentations from some of the top technology influencers in the nation, the newest member of the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia will be inducted.

For more information about TAG and the Georgia Technology Summit and to register for the event, visit http://www.tagonline.org/events/georgia-technology-summit Follow the conversation on Twitter through #TAGGTS.

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG’s mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia’s technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG’s charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at http://www.tagonline.org or TAG’s community website at http://www.hubga.com To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/

About Company

mLevel is the industry leading microlearning platform to improve the effectiveness, engagement and retention of learning by employees and students. With mLevel, you gain a measurable understanding of what your learners do and don’t know by leveraging highly interactive learning activities to promote lasting results and rapid time to performance. Founded in June 2012 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., mLevel serves clients from the Fortune Global 500 to small businesses across a wide of range of industries. For more information, visit http://www.mLevel.com. For updates on how you can improve your learning effectiveness, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or check out the mLevel Blog.