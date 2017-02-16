3 Day Blinds Adds Florida to U.S. Expansion Plans

“We are excited to add Florida to the list of areas we cover and can’t wait to see what our product looks like in Florida homes.”

3 Day Blinds, a retailer and manufacturer of quality, custom made window fashions, has announced it will begin direct sales in several markets throughout Florida. With the addition of Florida, 3 Day Blinds now operates in 23 states and continues to look for new opportunities to bring custom window treatments to other markets. 3 Day Blinds is building its Florida team with all local team members, including the District Sales manager and several Design Consultants who are the face of the company.

According to Dave Hall, 3 Day Blinds CEO, adding Florida to an already impressive list of other U.S. states allows the company to offer its entire line of innovative window treatments and decorative hardware to a new part of the country that in many ways is already familiar with its product line. “We are excited to add Florida to the list of areas we cover and can’t wait to see what our product looks like in Florida homes.”

About 3 Day Blinds

For nearly 40 years, Irvine-based 3 Day Blinds has been an industry leader in providing high quality, custom made Blinds, Shades, Draperies, and Shutters. Their core values include a commitment to delivering integrity, a superior client experience, excellence, and passion throughout the entire manufacturing and retail operations process. For more information visit http://www.3DayBlinds.com.