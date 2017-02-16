Golf Inc. Honors The Cliffs in 2017 Golden Fork Awards

The Cabin at Mountain Park

The Cliffs were honored in the January/February issue of Golf Inc., winning first place in the coveted “Best New Private” category of the magazine’s annual Golden Fork Awards. The award was bestowed upon The Cabin at Mountain Park, the newest community within The Cliffs’ portfolio of seven luxury mountain and lake clubs in in the western Carolinas.

Now in its second year, the Golden Fork Awards honor exceptional golf club dining facilities that are moving the industry to the next level. Editors assessed entries based on improvements in revenue, traffic, guest satisfaction, aesthetics, service, menus and capital improvements. Nominees were divided into four categories: most improved public and private facilities and new public and private facilities.

The Cabin at Mountain Park is a charmingly rustic clubhouse adjacent to the club’s award-winning Gary Player Signature golf course. The casual setting is what set the 4,508-square-foot dining facility apart from its competition, offering a welcoming great room that embraces the relaxed atmosphere of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains.

“We are incredibly proud to have The Cabin honored by Golf Inc.,” said David Sawyer, President of The Cliffs Clubs. “We set out to build a clubhouse that stood apart, a place where tablecloths are replaced by natural wood and families can relax together in blue jeans on the wraparound porch. It’s a departure from the traditional model, but reflects the direction our industry is trending towards. It has resonated quite strongly with our members.”

The culinary experience was also a winning factor, with a focus on high-quality club classics from two esteemed chefs, Executive Chef Kevin Furmanek and Sous Chef Scott Denomme. The award-winning staff also includes 12 certified sommeliers. The Cabin is the busiest restaurant in The Cliffs portfolio, booking 32,308 covers in its first year of operation in 2014 and averaging 32 percent more than other Cliffs venues in 2016.

The Cliffs at Mountain Park sits on 5,000 acres of rolling hills surrounded by protected forests and centrally located within easy reach of both Greenville, S.C and Asheville, N.C. Members have access to all seven of The Cliffs’ clubs that, together, offer more than 25 restaurant and private event venues. A team of highly experienced Executive Chefs, trained by Michelin Star and James Beard Award winners, provide members with distinctive dining experiences, including fresh and inventive dishes made from seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, many of which are sourced from Broken Oak Organic Farm at The Cliffs. Members enjoy culinary art through cooking demonstrations and classes; a full calendar of wine dinners; regular evenings of socializing; and an annual Cliffs Wine+Food Festival.

Golf Inc. is the only international news source written for golf course developers, owners, operators and management company executives.

