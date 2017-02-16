URIJI logo It is not money or material things that counts, but your life, your past experiences and your dreams

Uriji Jami is a network where we share our dreams and projects, our stories and experiences, it’s the social-media-meets-e-commerce startup that brings meaning and purpose to social media.

Founded in 2015 by Jean Clauteaux and James Aschehoug, Uriji Jami is today one of the first social network to introduce intrinsically and explicitly the future tense in user interactions. By sharing our dreams and experiences to realise our life potential, Uriji Jami gives to the future the same importance as the past and the present in everyone’s life line. The future becomes a positive aspect of the social media and an integral part of the interactions that will follow. According to James, “We cannot have an accurate representation of someone on social networks, let alone their potential because we focus primarily on their past and do not take into account their dreams, their future.”

The origins of Uriji Jami take us back to the eighties, in the heart of the Venezuelan rain forest, where the father of Jean Clauteaux, Rodolphe, expressed the desire to set-up a network of men and women of goodwill, a network both supportive and professional, full of humanity and interaction. The idea remained in the son’s heart, who thirty years later, after a rich professional experience as the CEO of a multinational company, decided to make it happen. Therefore, Jean Clauteaux is convinced that “people in favour of a fairer world don’t have any channel to act, help each other and work together.”

Uriji Jami is born from a frustration: the way social networks currently work does not allow someone to achieve their potential. Starting from its original vision that ‘life is our main asset’, Uriji Jami places life, our most precious possession, at the centre of all interactions. Life is a capital that we can grow by sharing our dreams and stories. “It is not money or material things that counts, but your life, your past experiences and your dreams,” explains James. “Posting dreams, projects, stories and experiences would switch the interplay of social interactions back to real quality substance,” Jean added.

How can we share our dreams and stories? Specifically, these interactions can take place on a digital platform, accessible via an iOS and web app that take into consideration users’ dreams and stories. What is actually new in these interactions is the introduction of the financial aspect: if desired, the user has the possibility to monetize his expertise. Giving users the opportunity to be financially compensated for the content they post, both lends value to their aspirations and motivates them to continue to share their stories. The URIJI app will be available to download on the AppStore and on the web at http://www.urijijami.com from 23rd February 2017.