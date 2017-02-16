Conversica, the leader in artificial intelligence-powered business conversations, today announced that Adam Benitez, Marketing Operations Manager at Talend and a Conversica customer, will be presenting at the upcoming B2B Content2Conversion Conference February 20-22 in Scottsdale.

Benitez is a results-oriented business leader with more than a decade of experience in sales, marketing and operations who has become a genuine fan of artificial intelligence (AI) after working with Conversica. Always a champion for new technologies that can help his teams maximize lead generation and conversion, he was intrigued by Conversica’s AI-based sales assistant that empowers salespeople to focus on selling and closing deals instead of chasing down leads.

An initial 30-day Conversica trial produced incredible results: an amazingly high engagement rate with prospective customers, hundreds of hot leads, almost $10 million in pipeline opportunities and nearly $1 million in bookings.

B2B Content2Conversion Presentation

The session, “How AI Really Talks with Talend Prospects and Turns Them into Pipeline Opportunities,” will address how conversational AI is being applied today to dramatically boost lead engagement and conversion; how to integrate conversational AI with a marketing automation platform for best results; and best practices for boosting lead conversion rates, with or without automation. “I’m excited to share with conference attendees Talend’s experience and successes using applied AI and how they too can use Conversica’s AI-powered conversations to contact, engage and qualify leads,” said Benitez.

"We are excited to have our customer Talend presenting their use of Conversica at the Content2Conversion conference,” said Carl Landers, Conversica CMO. “Like many of our customers, Talend has seen a dramatic increase in their conversion rate of leads into sales opportunities by deploying our AI sales assistant to ensure prompt, personal and persistent follow-up on every single lead. Attendees at the conference will be eager to learn how the simple application of AI to their conversion process will double or even triple the number of qualified leads they pass to their sales teams."

Conversica at the Conference

B2B Content2Conversion attendees are invited to visit Conversica’s booth to see AI at work engaging, qualifying and following up with sales leads in real time and learn:



How to boost the return on lead generation efforts by following up with every single lead in a prompt, persistent yet personable way

How to delight Sales by automatically converting more leads into qualified opportunities

How to determine in real time which lead sources are producing the most engaged leads

How to know -- rather than guess -- which leads are ready for sales

Those not attending the conference can get more information on Conversica at conversica.com.

About the B2B Content2Conversion Conference

The B2B Content2Conversion Conference, part of B2B Marketing Exchange, is a must-attend event for performance marketers managing the complex sales cycles and group buying realities common in B2B industries. It addresses the topics that matter most to B2B—account strategies, messaging frameworks, demand acceleration and sales enablement. Attendees walk away with actionable insights they can apply to their business to drive engagement and revenue.

About Talend

Talend is a next-generation leader in cloud and big data integration software that helps companies become data-driven by making data more accessible, improving its quality and quickly moving data where it’s needed for real-time decision making. By simplifying big data through these steps, Talend’s open-source based solutions enable companies to act with insight using accurate, real-time information about their business, customers and industry.

Named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Talend supports over 1,300 enterprise customers across a range of industries, including Citibank, GE and Hilton.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way email conversations. Conversica is used by more than 16,000 salespeople worldwide to optimize sales team productivity. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Strategic Growth, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.