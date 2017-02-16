We’ve been working on this for months and we’re really happy to be finally be able to push it live; we are proud to reveal that Private Internet Access is now available on Google Chrome.

Private Internet Access (PIA), the premier no logging VPN service provider, is happy to announce the release of its Google Chrome browser extension. Now, Private Internet Access subscribers will be able to use the internet anonymously on the full PIA network, including the newly released South Korea gateway, all from their browser. Using this new VPN extension, users can unblock websites and access the open internet with just one click.

The Private Internet Access VPN Chrome extension is PIA’s first browser-based solution that allows users to access all of the classic functions of a VPN, along with a few new features, from within their browser. The Private Internet Access Chrome extension has these new additional features:



WebRTC blocking

Sort gateways by latency

Website URL whitelist

Easy on/off switch

Now, instead of downloading an executable, users can install the Private Internet Access Chrome extension to unblock their internet access. The Private Internet Access Chrome extension is now available to all Google Chrome users - to use it, all you need is an active PIA subscription.

“We’ve been working on this for months and we’re really happy to be finally be able to push it live; we are proud to reveal that Private Internet Access is now available on Google Chrome” said London Trust Media Marketing Manager, Caleb Chen. “We have a lot of new features in the pipeline - so stay tuned.”

Click here to check out the Chrome Extension. Private Internet Access also has clients for Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

About Private Internet Access (PIA)

Private Internet Access is the leading no log VPN service provider in the world. PIA believes that access to an open internet is a fundamental human right and donates effusively to the EFF, Creative Commons, FFTF and more to promote privacy causes internationally. Based out of North America, PIA has over 3300 servers in 25 countries that provide reliable, encrypted VPN tunnel gateways for whatever the use case. Please visit us at http://www.privateinternetaccess.com for more information.