The iaedp Foundation announces the availability of its new mobile application, a free interactive tool that makes it easy for attendees to plan and participate in the 2017 Symposium. The application, available online through the Apple iPhone “App Store” and Google Play, allows navigation of 10 multi-touch features so Symposium attendees can easily point and click on the different areas that encompass iaedp’s annual conference event.

"We're always searching for ways to enhance the Symposium experience for all of our attendees. With our app, that experience can begin even before the actual start of the Symposium," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation. “The application for the 2017 iaedp Symposium is a convenient and easy way to get started early with the touch of a button.”

Users can log into the iaedp app with their Symposium registration ID and pre-determined password, which is sent by email to everyone who has registered for the Symposium. Once logged in, users can not only check meal selections, but also the Symposium sessions they wish to attend. Here is the link to the download page, as well as the web portal.

https://iaedpsymposium2017.quickmobile.mobi/

The iaedp app also maximizes planning and keeps attendees on time and updated while attending the conference. The app platform offers functionality for 10 different features, providing ways to configure an individual’s schedule, connect with peers, identify the presentations times and dates, manage the plethora of keynote and workshop speakers, find hotel and exhibitor locations via maps and stay up to date on what is happening via a special bulletin section.

About iaedp: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. Registration information for the 2017 iaedp Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.