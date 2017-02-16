Pasternack Opens Customer Fulfillment Center in China

“The establishment of the... center in Suzhou dramatically shortens order delivery time throughout China and demonstrates our strong commitment to the needs of our China-based customers,” explains Thomas Lu, Managing Dir. of Pasternack’s China operations

Pasternack, a US-based supplier of radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter wave products, announced the opening of a customer fulfillment center in Suzhou, China to provide same day shipment of urgently needed products throughout China.

The new fulfillment center allows Pasternack to better serve Chinese engineers and technical buyers by providing them immediate access to both industry standard and hard-to-find RF and microwave products, all backed by 24/7 support from a team of experienced RF engineers and technical experts. Up to 1,500 square meters of floor area has been dedicated to stocking the industry’s largest offering of RF components and cable assemblies to ensure 99.4% in-stock availability.

“The establishment of the customer fulfillment center in Suzhou dramatically shortens order delivery time throughout China and demonstrates our strong commitment to the needs of our China-based customers,” explains Thomas Lu, Managing Director of Pasternack’s China operations.

