Earley Information Science (EIS) today announced that David Hatch has joined the company as SVP, Marketing. Hatch brings over 20 years of experience as a business leader with a strong track record of scaling and bringing new information management offerings to market in support of expanding client needs. He will be responsible for developing and deploying EIS’ global marketing strategy, reporting to COO, Mark J. Allen.

Hatch was recently the Chief Marketing Officer for IANS (the Institute for Applied Network Security) where he led all aspects of the marketing organization and was a key member of the leadership team. Prior to that, Hatch held leadership positions at The Aberdeen Group. During his eight years at the company, Hatch was the Principal Analyst in charge of the Business Intelligence practice, was responsible for leading the firm’s research group, and led the company as SVP, General Manager from 2011 - 2014.

“We are thrilled to have David join the EIS leadership team. His experience will prove invaluable in our quest to deliver information management consulting solutions to our clients. David is a very strong leader. His strategic acumen in identifying new markets, his passion for growing customer-first cultures and his expertise in scaling businesses make him a great match for what EIS needs to accelerate our growth plans,” says EIS COO, Mark J. Allen.

Hatch’s hiring coincides with EIS’ rapid growth as a provider of knowledge management, content optimization, product data management, and content optimization services to the world's leading companies and public sector organizations. Companies such as Allstate, Corning, Honeywell, Lowe’s, Staples, Target, and AstraZeneca utilize EIS services to make data more findable, usable and valuable to their organizations.

“I am incredibly passionate about EIS’ vision to make data the most valuable asset our clients can own. Allowing our clients to truly leverage their data assets will create more valuable user and customer experiences, and drive the value of information deeper into business operations. I’m excited to expand upon the services that have been driving the continued growth and success of EIS for 20 years.” says David Hatch.

About Earley Information Science.

Earley Information Science (EIS) is a information science agency specializing in making information more findable, usable and valuable. By solving data governance, product data management, content optimization, and knowledge management challenges, we help our clients achieve optimal user experiences, lower costs, and maximized revenues. EIS has more than 20 years of experience in working with Fortune 1000 organizations around the world in such industries as manufacturing, retail, financial services, healthcare, the life sciences, professional services and the public sector. Learn more about EIS at http://www.earley.com.