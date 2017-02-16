Peter Gertler Rejoins HNTB as Senior Vice President

Peter Gertler rejoined HNTB as a senior vice president in a corporate and national strategic business development role. Our clients truly value Peter’s proven ability to assist them in solving their most challenging issues. He brings a unique blend of hands-on experience and executive leadership that is rare in our industry.

Peter Gertler, AICP, rejoined HNTB Corporation as a senior vice president in a corporate and national strategic business development role. He is a nationally recognized rail and transit expert who brings three decades of infrastructure leadership to the firm’s clients across the country. He is based in Oakland, California.

Gertler previously worked at HNTB from 2004 to 2014 as rail and transit market service leader and principal project manager. During that time, he served as national thought leader and subject matter expert on high-speed and intercity passenger rail, as well as serving in leadership roles for projects with a total construction value of over $100 billion.

“Peter is a transportation and infrastructure expert with extensive global experience leading transportation and infrastructure businesses, projects and programs,” said Doug Mann, HNTB corporate development president. “Our clients truly value Peter’s proven ability to assist them in solving their most challenging issues. He brings a unique blend of hands-on experience and executive leadership that is rare in our industry.”

“We are pleased to welcome Peter back to HNTB,” said Darlene Gee, HNTB Northern California district leader and vice president. “He is widely known throughout the industry and our region as a proven leader, innovator, strategist and trusted adviser.”

Prior to re-joining HNTB, Gertler managed global business and strategic development for a technology firm, providing business and technology transformation advisory services to public infrastructure owners, including national governments, and state and local transportation agencies. In this capacity, he served as an industry expert on public transport and led major programs and projects in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Gertler has written or been quoted in numerous print media outlets, including The New York Times; The Bond Buyer; Engineering News-Record; and Bloomberg News. He has also appeared on many radio and television programs, including Fox Business TV; National Public Radio; “All Things Considered”; and Bloomberg Business Radio. From 2009 to 2012, Gertler authored several articles on the state of high-speed rail in the U.S. for Progressive Railroading. He was awarded the 2010 Civil Engineering News “Power List,” which distinguishes 15 of the most eminent professionals in civil engineering.

He holds a Master of Science in transportation engineering and a Master of Arts in city and regional planning from the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in political economy from the University of California, Berkley.

Gertler is active in multiple industry and community organizations, including: California Association for High Speed Trains (board member); American Public Transportation Association (board of directors); Jack London Improvement District (board member), APTA High-Speed and Intercity Passenger Rail Committee (immediate past chair); Transportation Research Board (member); American Institute of Certified Planners (member); Running for a Better Oakland (board chair).

HNTB is currently involved with many of the nation’s most high-profile transit programs, including Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, California High Speed Rail, Northeast Corridor, Bay Area Rapid Transit System in San Francisco and Sound Transit in Seattle.

