Verragio, Designer of Unique Engagement Rings, Files Lawsuit Against GM Casting House for Copyright Infringement.

Share Article

Verragio, leading designer of fashion forward engagement rings and wedding bands known for unique profiles and customization options, has filed a lawsuit against Chicago based GM Casting House, alleging copyright infringement.

Verragio Couture Collection

GM Casting House Inc.'s copyright infringement, and the threat of continuing infringement has caused, and will continue to cause Verragio repeated and irreparable injury.

New York, NY (PRWEB)

Verragio alleges that GM Casting House, Inc. located at 5 Wabash, Chicago, IL, has duplicated and distributed jewelry with designs that are substantially similar to the copyrighted designs of current Verragio engagement rings.

According to the complaint under File # 1:17-cv-00750, filed January 30 in the Northern District of Illinois, Verragio alleges that GM Casting House, Inc. is knowingly and currently engaging in the advertisement, distribution, duplication, and/or sale of jewelry with designs that are in direct violation of the copyrighted designs of INS-7021, INS-7023, INS-7060 and other copyrighted ring designs licensed to Verragio.

The complaint alleges that the GM Casting House Inc. knew that the items were similar to Verragio's products and were deliberate in their attempts to duplicate without regard to Verragio's proprietary rights.

According to the lawsuit, "GM Casting House Inc.'s copyright infringement, and the threat of continuing infringement has caused, and will continue to cause Verragio repeated and irreparable injury."

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

LINDSAY PRIEST
Verragio
+1 (800) 837-7244 Ext: 100
Email >
Verragio Engagement Rings and Wedding Bands
Like >
Visit website

Media

Verragio Venetian CollectionVerragio Venetian CollectionMake it Yours with a Rose Gold Ring and White gold Diamond inlayVerragio Venetian CollectionVerragio Venetian Collection18KW and Yellow Gold Engagement ring with Matching wedding bandsVerragio Venetian TrioVerragio Venetian Trio18KW Over Rose Gold engagement ring and matching bands