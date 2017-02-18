Verragio Couture Collection GM Casting House Inc.'s copyright infringement, and the threat of continuing infringement has caused, and will continue to cause Verragio repeated and irreparable injury.

Verragio alleges that GM Casting House, Inc. located at 5 Wabash, Chicago, IL, has duplicated and distributed jewelry with designs that are substantially similar to the copyrighted designs of current Verragio engagement rings.

According to the complaint under File # 1:17-cv-00750, filed January 30 in the Northern District of Illinois, Verragio alleges that GM Casting House, Inc. is knowingly and currently engaging in the advertisement, distribution, duplication, and/or sale of jewelry with designs that are in direct violation of the copyrighted designs of INS-7021, INS-7023, INS-7060 and other copyrighted ring designs licensed to Verragio.

The complaint alleges that the GM Casting House Inc. knew that the items were similar to Verragio's products and were deliberate in their attempts to duplicate without regard to Verragio's proprietary rights.

According to the lawsuit, "GM Casting House Inc.'s copyright infringement, and the threat of continuing infringement has caused, and will continue to cause Verragio repeated and irreparable injury."