Hip Replacement Surgery doesn't mean you'll be out of commission for months, according to Danbury Orthopedics. Photo credit: Shutterstock New technology and new approaches have made hip replacement surgery less invasive, with decreased recovery time.

If you suffer from persistent hip pain due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, an injury, or joint deterioration, a hip replacement could both relieve pain and improve mobility. During the procedure, your damaged hip joint is replaced with implants that recreate the ball and socket of a healthy hip. Most patients can return to an active lifestyle after hip replacement, often becoming more mobile than they had been for years while suffering from hip pain.

While it is not uncommon for your doctor to recommend a hip replacement to those suffering from chronic hip pain, many people still think of the procedure as the last step to treating hip problems. They fear post-operative complications and months of recovery time. However, the procedure has made tremendous strides in the last few years. “New technology and new approaches have made hip replacement surgery less invasive, with decreased recovery time,” says specialist Dr. Robert Deveney of the Total Joint Center at Danbury Orthopedics.

New Approaches to Hip Replacement

The anterior approach gently pushes muscles and surrounding tissue apart, sparing the muscle tissue from trauma. This enables a much faster recovery and a quicker return to normal function after the operation. It also results in fewer post-operative restrictions than other types of hip replacement surgeries. Ask your orthopedist if you are a candidate for this procedure.

There is also a minimally-invasive procedure called a Mini-Posterolateral total hip replacement, which allows for a small incision, no cutting of the abductor muscles and full weight bearing immediately after surgery. Shorter recovery time and fewer post-operative complications are observed with this procedure.

New Materials Last Longer

In addition, hip sockets are now often being replaced with titanium or plastic materials. These newer materials are significantly less corrosive and result in improved joint longevity. “State-of-the-art materials and leading edge technology have made hip replacement a very strong option for so many people these days,” says Dr. Deveney. “We are eager to inform patients about all the options so they can make the best decision for themselves and get back to their active lives.”

