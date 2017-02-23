“The current admissions processes are prohibiting social mobility and widening the gap between lower income and higher income families. The future of a student is being determined on standardized test scores which favor rich and educated families."

Research shows that people with strong social intelligence are more likely to succeed than those with high IQ’s (academic performance) or relevant experience. “Past academic performance is not a great predictor of successful student outcomes. This is evidenced by the retention issues colleges & universities are feeling.” said Matthew Gough, Founder and Chief Echovater.

Because higher education institutions admit students based almost exclusively on academic performance, the college admissions process is inadvertently creating greater retention issues and deepening the education gap across socioeconomic classes and races. "We hear from colleges and universities that their retention rate is sometimes as low as 50%-60%. That means for every 100 students they enroll, that 40-50 of them will not be there in 12 or 24 months. This is a huge financial burden on the students and the school." Said Gough.

When it comes to predicting a high school student’s success on SAT/ACT exams, income class and race are two of the strongest factors. Students from families earning more than $200,000 a year average a combined score of 1,714 out of 1,800 on the SAT, while students from families earning under $20,000 a year average a combined score of 1,326 (Source: The College Board)

Founder/CEO Matthew Gough says, “The current admissions processes are prohibiting social mobility and widening the gap between lower income and higher income families. The future of a student is being determined on standardized test scores which favor rich and educated families. Then of course there’s also the issue of creating a disadvantage for students who simply don’t test well—whether from ADD, test anxiety, dyslexia, or any other number of factors.”

Echovate, a technology start-up company founded in Charleston, South Carolina, is working to use social intelligence data to augment the reliance on test scores in college admissions.

Echovate analyzes students across more than 100 data points expanding decision criteria to recognize the unique characteristics of a person- including strengths, weaknesses, personal experiences, and more! Through a simple one-number score colleges & universities can quickly identify ‘best fit applicants’ based on ‘success personas’ from their student population and alumni. This gives admissions officers data-driven insights into the likelihood that an applicant will succeed at the school, including the tools to optimize their first-year experience.

