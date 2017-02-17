Cellular Sales Opens Second Columbia Store

Cellular Sales opened its 17th Missouri store in Columbia on Jan. 16 Columbia and Missouri are both ripe areas for growth for Cellular Sales.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, announces the opening of its 17th store in Missouri in Columbia.

The new store, located at 1413 Grindstone Plaza Drive, opened on Jan. 16. The store sits in the same shopping center as Your Pie and Restoration Chiropractic.

“Columbia and Missouri are both ripe areas for growth for Cellular Sales,” said Regional Director Beau Hammon. “We saw this location as an opportunity to join a growing part of the city and also to provide a more convenient location for our customers.”

Cellular Sales has seen rapid growth over the past several years that has allowed it to become the nation’s largest premium Verizon Wireless retailer. Since 1993, when the company was founded as a single store, Cellular Sales has expanded to 600 stores across 34 states. Cellular Sales has been recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers by Inc. Magazine for eight of the past nine years.

“We’re a company that is expanding its reach, but we haven’t lost the principles that have led us to this point,” Regional Director Jose Ordonez said. “From the very beginning, we’ve been laser-focused on providing the best customer service experience in the wireless industry, and we continue to maintain that focus today.”

Cellular Sales seeks to fill sales positions at the Columbia store and is searching for motivated sales professionals who possess a passion for customer service. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Columbia may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Cherie Haynes at Cherie.Haynes(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 4,500 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

###