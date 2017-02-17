Access To Debut Electronic Signature 8.0 at HIMSS17 Booth 1778

The hand-off functionality and other features of Electronic Signature 8.0 enable faster and easier eForms authorization than ever before, and enable caregivers to focus on patients, not paperwork.

Access today announced that it will introduce Electronic Signature 8.0 at the HIMSS17 Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Fla., February 19-23. Visitors to the company’s booth (#1778) will be the first to preview the latest version of the most widely used electronic patient signatures solution in healthcare.

Since it first introduced Electronic Signature more than 10 years ago, Access has continually gathered feedback from hospitals worldwide, which it has combined with a forward-thinking approach to create user-friendly updates that improve the patient experience and save time, money and paper for hospitals. Following robust testing in real-world scenarios, the company is confident that Electronic Signature 8.0 is the most advanced yet intuitive iteration to date. New features enable users to:



Hand off eForms digitally from one device to another, like an iPad or Microsoft Surface tablet, to make signature capture as mobile as necessary (useful when another department takes over a patient’s care, such as when they move into surgery).

Collect electronic patient signatures on consents and all other documents in registration, at the bedside or any other location using virtually any device.

Empower the collection of additional information during the signing process and the automation of workflow by routing the signed eForm to other staff for signature or review automatically.

Enhance interoperability by integrating signed eForms with healthcare information (HIS), content management (ECM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other clinical and business systems.

Manage all eForms that require signatures in one, web-based location—Access Passport—regardless of whether they are needed to drive clinical processes or administrative workflows.

Move seamlessly from traditional, on-demand printed forms to 100 percent paperless, electronically signed eForms.

“We share our customers’ commitment to delivering the best possible patient care and service,” said Access founder and CEO Tim Elliott. “The hand-off functionality and other features of Electronic Signature 8.0 enable faster and easier eForms authorization than ever before, and enable caregivers to focus on patients instead of paperwork.”

Anyone who is not attending HIMSS17 but wants to learn more about Access’s paperless electronic signatures and eForms technology can visit the company’s website at http://www.accessefm.com.

About Access

For more than 15 years, Access has developed electronic forms management solutions that eliminate the unnecessary expense, risk and inefficiency of paper forms. Our 100 percent paperless technology enables organizations in any industry to capture, manage, sign and share forms data without printing or scanning. Learn more at http://www.accessefm.com and help Access’s partner The Last Well bring clean water and the Gospel to Liberia at http://thelastwell.org.