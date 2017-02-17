Pharmica Consulting Attends 8th Annual SCOPE Summit in Miami, Florida

We were able to present how the tool can be customized easily to fit the needs of any organization, which allows for convenient, time efficient, and cost effective management and manipulation of data and reports.

Pharmica Consulting attended CHI's 8th Annual SCOPE Summit, geared to clinical operations executives and focusing on all facets of clinical trial planning and management. Pharmica discussed the importance of effective project management, data integration, portfolio management, patient engagement, and more. In addition, attendees stopping by Pharmica’s booth were able to demo its cloud-based Resource Management Tool, Insights RM.

“We have attended the SCOPE Summit every year and this year’s event continued to be a huge success for Pharmica,” said Matt Hendricks, Partner at Pharmica Consulting. “We were able to network and gain knowledge on cutting edge innovation and insights on what the future of clinical research will hold. We were ecstatic to share our experiences and hear what other industry leaders are focusing on. Furthermore, I had the opportunity to facilitate a panel on the most current advances in patient engagement and contribute what Pharmica has been doing in this arena.”

“We were thrilled to share our resource management tool with attendees at SCOPE. We really had an overwhelming response from those that stopped by to demo the tool in action,” said Eric Lake, Partner at Pharmica Consulting. “The tool resonated with attendees because of its simple and flexible structure. We were able to present how the tool can be customized easily to fit the needs of any organization, which allows for convenient, time efficient, and cost effective management and manipulation of data and reports.”

“In addition to demonstrating Insights RM, we got a chance to contribute what we’ve been doing in the areas of patient engagement, clinical trial transparency, business intelligence, and more,” said Matt Kiernan, Partner at Pharmica Consulting. “Additionally, we hosted a cocktail hour for attendees which was an enormous networking success, providing our guests with a relaxed atmosphere for sharing ideas and experiences.”

Those interested in learning more about Pharmica Consulting and service offerings or upcoming events can visit http://www.pharmicaconsulting.com. To request additional information, please contact Eric Lake at (973) 945-4482.

About Pharmica Consulting:

Pharmica Consulting, one of the life sciences industry’s leading consulting firms, provides a variety of offerings designed to help pharmaceutical and biotech clients achieve true operational excellence. Consultants at Pharmica invest the time needed to truly understand a client’s specific challenges and tailor solutions to help them create a more profitable business environment. Pharmica Consulting knows how to build effective strategies - and deliver against those strategies as promised.