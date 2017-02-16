Wayne Homes Introduces First New Floorplan of 2017, the Richmond II

The Richmond II, which will be part of the Signature Collection, is a new and modern makeover of the Richmond floorplan and includes three bedroom, two baths, and over 1,500 square feet of living spac The Richmond II is small in square footage, but its open concept and wise use of space makes it a great floorplan for empty nesters or a small family.

Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in custom on-your-lot homes, announced the release of their new single-story floorplan, the Richmond II.

The Richmond II, which will be part of the Signature Collection, is a new and modern makeover of the Richmond floorplan and includes three bedroom, two baths, and over 1,500 square feet of living space.

Notable interior features of this floorplan include an open, finished basement staircase in the foyer, a mud room and owner’s entry for today’s active family.

“Our product development team created the Richmond II based on the changes our customers have made to our existing Richmond floorplan,” Maurie Jones, Vice President of Marketing, said. “The Richmond II is small in square footage, but its open concept and wise use of space makes it a great floorplan for empty nesters or a small family.”

The exterior styles range from the Classic elevation to the new Craftsman and Homestead elevations, giving home buyers a variety of options to choose from.

For more information about building a custom home with Wayne Homes and the Richmond II floorplan visit WayneHomes.com.

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer more than 40 fully customizable floorplans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by Live Chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.