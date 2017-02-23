"When it launches in August 2017, this accessible marketplace will create the most comprehensive and inclusive applicant pool possible for our nation’s engineering program."

Liaison International today announced the timeline for launch of EngineeringCAS, a Centralized Application Service (CAS) that streamlines graduate degree application processing for participating colleges of engineering. Developed in collaboration with The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), EngineeringCAS will serve as a comprehensive marketplace for prospective graduate engineering students to learn more about graduate level engineering programs.

Over the last two decades, Liaison has developed customized services with over 35 professional associations, streamlining admissions for a range of disciplines and fields. As with all Liaison-powered CASs, applicants who leverage EngineeringCAS will benefit from the service’s user-friendly, streamlined application process and a single portal to discover all available graduate programs in their field. Admissions officers will find value in an expanded global applicant pool and administrative task support that creates more time for holistic application review.

“When it launches in August 2017, this accessible marketplace will create the most comprehensive and inclusive applicant pool possible for graduate level engineering programs,” said George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. “Liaison is proud to partner with ASME and ASABE to enhance recruiting efforts and advance the engineering discipline as a whole.”

While EngineeringCAS will be available for engineering programs in all fields, Liaison chose ASME and ASABE as its first partners for the endeavor because the vast difference in the size of the professional associations — ASME boasts over 130,000 members; ASABE, over 7,500 — speaks to EngineeringCAS’s intradisciplinary value. The fields of mechanical engineering, and agricultural and biological engineering also have unique needs that will be best met through a streamlined application process.

"EngineeringCAS will help graduate programs have exposure to and awareness of a larger, more diverse pool of applicants domestically and internationally, with research aspirations that better align with the strengths of the programs,” shared Thomas G. Loughlin, executive director of ASME.

“ASABE is excited to be affiliated with Liaison’s first-ever EngineeringCAS,” shared Darrin Drollinger, executive director of ASABE. “We see this as a tremendous opportunity to highlight graduate-level agricultural and biological engineering programs across the nation. Being a part of this effort from the start was important to us, and we’re thrilled with the potential it brings for simplifying the application process.”

To learn more about this collaboration between Liaison, ASME, and ASABE, please visit http://engineeringcas.liaisoncas.org.