AHW LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Hagie sprayers and detasselers to its commercial agriculture product line. John Deere Corporation entered into a joint venture with Hagie Manufacturing in March of 2016 where Deere acquired a majority ownership share of the company. Hagie equipment will still be manufactured at its current location in Clarion, Iowa, however, John Deere dealerships will now be offering sales, service and parts for Hagie sprayers and detasselers.

AHW will provide service and parts along with sales of Hagie equipment at 15 of their locations throughout Illinois and western Indiana.

“We are excited to add the Hagie product line to AHW’s portfolio and it’s a good fit to our business model,” said Eric Duitsman, Hagie Product Support and Detasseler Business Manager of AHW LLC. “This will be our first full season since the acquisition and AHW has been gearing up to service our Hagie customers since June 1, 2016,” he continues. “Hagie parts can also be purchased online through (http://www.boom2bumper.com),” Duitsman said.

In addition to Mr. Duitsman, AHW has hired 5 Hagie service technicians and currently have 20 more AHW technicians being trained on Hagie products. Technical support has been relocated to the AHW Solution Center in Champaign, IL. “We have transferred both the Raven and AG Leader field computer support equipment to our facility in Champaign and are staffed and ready to offer these services to our Hagie customers this season,” said Duitsman.

