Fred E. Karlinsky, a shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee offices of international law firm Greenberg Traurig PA, will serve as co-chairman of the 17th Annual Florida Celebration of Reading event on Feb. 17.

Karlinsky and his wife, Autumn, who is also a co-chair, will assist The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in presenting this year’s activities at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs.

Celebration of Reading festivities include a private, intimate luncheon for top business supporters and members of the Bush family; a VIP cocktail reception and photo opportunity; and the always-entertaining reading event, featuring best-selling Guest Authors followed by dinner.

Guest Authors for this year’s event include entrepreneur Chris Gardner, whose autobiography Start Where You Are, spent over 20 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List and has been translated into over 40 languages. Former National Geographic writer and editor Candice Millard will also be featured, as well as her books The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey and Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, and Medicine & the Murder of a President. New York Times best-selling author Laura Numeroff will do readings as well from her books If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Raising a Hero and What Mommies Do Best/What Daddies Do Best.

Funds raised from the annual Florida Celebration of Reading help support programs of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. Since 2001, the Florida Celebration of Reading, founded by former Governor Jeb Bush and his wife, Columba, has raised more than $26 million in support of family literacy programs that help children and their parents improve their literacy skills.

Karlinsky and Autumn contribute regularly to the foundation and have helped drive engagement in the Florida business community.

Karlinsky is Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group and a shareholder within the Government Law & Policy Group. He represents insurers, reinsurers, producers and other insurance interests throughout the U.S. and internationally in a wide variety of business, operational, regulatory, transactional and governmental matters. Recognized as one of the top insurance lawyers by Chambers and Partners, Karlinsky has extensive knowledge of insurance compliance matters and is a sought-after thought leader who has spoken and presented papers to insurance executives and governmental officials, both nationally and internationally.

