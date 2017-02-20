Liquidware Labs To Demo Latest Desktop Delivery Solutions at HIMSS

Liquidware Labs today announced that it will demonstrate its award-winning solutions, used to re-engineer desktop delivery for major healthcare organizations, within the Citrix Ready Pavilion - booth number 2914 - at HIMSS17, taking place February 19th through 23rd at Orange County Convention Center.

With many healthcare providers increasingly turning to virtual desktop technologies to better address HIPAA requirements and Meaningful Use compliance, as well as to enhance security of patient data, Liquidware Labs desktop transformation solutions provide Healthcare organizations with advanced capabilities such as:



Delivery of “follow me” desktops to enable clinicians to perform work at the point of care with greater accuracy

Accelerate logins to workspaces to mere seconds with integration with single sign on solutions

Boost desktop security with user and applications rights management, application white- and blacklisting features, as well as monitoring and simplified management to keep OSes and applications current

Simplifying application management to reduce administrative workloads in provisioning and maintaining applications

Centralizing applications to ensure comprehensive and timely maintenance thus boosting security

Monitor all desktops in the environment to prevent unplanned downtime

Jason Smith, VP Products, Liquidware Labs, will be speaking in the Citrix Booth (#2623) Theater at 3pm 2/21 on how healthcare organizations are experiencing fast logins with full User Environment Management solutions from Liquidware labs. Benefits include location based printing, application rights management and dynamic policy management, all compatible with leading EHR systems.

“We are pleased to have Liquidware Labs join us in the Citrix Ready pavilion,” said Siddharth Rabindran, director, Citrix Ready, Citrix Systems, Inc. “Citrix Ready makes it easier for customers to select the most suitable virtualization infrastructure products for their specific needs. By taking part in our program, Liquidware Labs has enabled its customers to obtain the highest quality user experience available today, and the simplest means for making an informed product purchasing selection.”

Customer testimonials:

“Liquidware Labs products have closed gaps in our infrastructure and saved us so much time that we can focus on other important improvements that really enhance the quality of patient care. “

Josh Wilda, Metro Health Hospital.

“We have gone from being very reactionary to being very proactive. We now have the visibility to do a lot of things to make improvements that we couldn’t do before.”

Forrest Burris, Consortium Health Plans, Inc.

“ProfileUnity has definitely shortened login times.”

Raymond Smith, Memorial Healthcare.

More information can be found in our Healthcare Whitepaper. And further customer testimonials can be read here.

