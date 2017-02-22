We’re delighted to be featured in the San Francisco and share our values with the community. Renata and I look forward to bringing the delight of brigadeiros to the tastebuds of San Francisco and beyond.

tinyB chocolate, a recently established maker of fine Brazilian chocolates known as brigadeiros was recently featured in the San Francisco Chronicle’s The Regulars. tinyB chocolate, which prides itself on adding the sweetness of connecting people, recently expanded their facilities to meet growing demand.

“We’re delighted to be featured in the San Francisco and share our values with the community. Renata and I look forward to bringing the delight of brigadeiros to the tastebuds of San Francisco and beyond,” says Andrei Stoica, Co-founder tinyB chocolate.

tinyB chocolate has been producing hand-crafted Brazilian chocolates for the US since 2014. The company specializes in business gifts to companies that prefer a personalized touch for client appreciation and “thank you” gifts for referrals. On February 1st tinyB chocolate added infrastructure into their professional kitchen located in South San Francisco to keep up with the growing demand.

Co-Founder of tinyB chocolate, Renata Stoica added that, “It’s very gratifying to see our business grow and to see such a response from the community and to be able to expand our operations,” she continued "We want people to feel good after eating our chocolate.”

Brigadeiro, a favorite confection in Renata’s home country of Brazil, is a soft and rich hand dipped chocolate. tinyB chocolate has the added appeal to those with gluten allergies, of being gluten free.

To learn more about tinyB or to contact them directly, email contact(at)tinybchocolate(dot)com or visit the website at http://www.tinybchocolate.com.

About tinyB chocolate

tinyB chocolate captures the excitement, romance and richness of Brazil in the magic of its favorite national chocolate treat. Luscious chocolate brigadeiros. Bringing brigadeiros, for the first time ever, into the San Francisco Bay Area. Each tinyB is handcrafted and gently placed in gift boxes that are detailed with care because we want you feel that they're made just for you - which they are.