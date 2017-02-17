Haag-Streit UK Host a Successful 2017 Retina Symposium

HS-UK Retina Symposium 2017 “Our faculty of experts delivered a host of exciting and engaging lectures which led to fantastic feedback from delegates. This event was a excellent start to the 2017 HS-UK educational event calendar.

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, recently hosted the HS-UK Retina Symposium 2017. The event took place at the Midland Hotel, Manchester on 30th January 2017.

The Symposium was chaired by Dr Pearse A. Keane, Moorfields Eye Hospital. The Keynote Lecture ‘Why 2RT? 50 Years of Science’ was delivered by Prof John Marshall MBE, Professor of Ophthalmology, Institute of Ophthalmology. The faculty also included a host of other guest speakers, including; Prof Giovanni Staurenghi, University of Milan, Dr Michel Puech, Ophthalmologist, VuExpolora Institute of Paris, Mr Nishal Patel, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Kent & Canterbury Hospital, Dr Dawn Sim, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Moorfields Eye Hospital, Mr Marco Morales, Ophthalmology & Visual Science, Nottingham University and Mr Serge Pierrache, International Sales Director, EMEA Optovue.

The one day programme offered 6.5 CPD points and consisted of short lectures, followed by hands-on practical workshops. The morning session focused on OCT Angiography and featured "An introduction to OCT-A" by Pearse A. Keane which discussed OCT-A’s clinical utility in a variety of ocular disorders as well as looking at the advantages and limitations of the technology. The afternoon session addressed topics such as "SLO microperimetry" and "The importance of multimodality analysis."

Practical workshops were very popular, giving delegates the opportunity to gain some hands-on experience with HS-UK’s state-of-the-art retinal equipment, including the AngioVue OCT-A system, Eidon AF confocal scanner, Integre Pro Scan pattern scanning photocoagulator and the new Fundus Module 300 imaging device.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, “I am delighted with the success of the 2017 HS-UK Retina Symposium. Our faculty of experts delivered a host of exciting and engaging lectures which led to fantastic feedback from delegates. This event was a excellent start to the 2017 HS-UK educational event calendar.”

For information on future educational events, please contact Jane Smith, Training Co-ordinator, at jsmith(at)haag-streit-uk(dot)com or by calling (01279) 456266.