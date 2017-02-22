MERA, a leading global provider of software development and maintenance services, has been included in the Leader Judging Size category of the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list produced by International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). The list was unveiled at the 2017 Outsourcing World Summit that took place in San Antonio, Texas on February 19-22.

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers. It is an essential reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The list includes companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services.

“We are proud to recognize MERA for being among the highest rated companies,” says IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. “Your [MERA’s] participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry,” adds IAOP Managing Director, Michael Forbes.

The judging was based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers for their organizations. Five areas have been considered and judged for 2017 ranking including Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We are pleased to see the name of our company yet again appear among the world’s best outsourcing providers,” says MERA Technical Director, Grigory Burov. “Our participation in the Global Outsourcing 100 ranking dates back to 2006 when we were named to the Rising Star Category. This time we proved our global excellence by ranking among 75 companies that have made it to the Leader Judging Size category. This recognition will motivate us to keep striving for excellence and providing our customers with an award-winning cutting-edge level of services.”

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org