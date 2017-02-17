The BMT Tandem Meetings of the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ASBMT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) will take place Feb. 22-26, 2017 at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The combined scientific sessions offer investigators, clinicians, laboratory technicians, clinical research professionals, nurses, pharmacists, administrators, and allied health professionals the latest medical instruction in hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Alongside the scientific education being offered will be posters and abstracts highlighting the best new research in the field, including:



Myeloablative Autologous Transplantation of CD34+ Selected Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCT) vs Monthly Intravenous Cyclophosphamide (CY) for Severe Scleroderma with Internal Organ Involvement: Outcomes of a Randomized North American Clinical Trial - Keith Sullivan, MD

A Phase III, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Clinical Trial to Study the Safety, Tolerability, Efficacy, and Immunogenicity of Inactivated Vzv Vaccine (ZVIN) in Recipients of Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplants (Auto-HCTs) - Drew J. Winston, MD

Pivotal Phase 2 Trial of Kte-C19 (anti-CD19 CAR T Cells) in Patients with Refractory Aggressive NHL (ZUMA-1) - Frederick L. Locke, MD

Phase 2 Study of Ibrutinib in Patients with Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGVHD) Who Have Failed Frontline Systemic Therapy - David Miklos, MD, PhD

The ASBMT and CIBMTR will also honor a few of its members with awards and named lectures on Friday evening, Feb. 24, 2017 beginning at 5:00 PM.

The ASBMT Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Hans Messner, MD, PhD, FRCP, Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The CIBMTR Distinguished Service Award will be presented to David Gómez-Almaguer, MD head of Hematology at the University Hospital in Monterrey Mexico, and Director of the Stem Cell Transplantation Program, the only FACT-accredited program in Mexico; and Guillermo J. Ruiz-Argüelles, MD, Director of Research of Clinica Ruiz, and Director General of the Centro de Hematologia y Medicina Interna de Puebla, in Puebla, Mexico.

Biology of Blood and Marrow Transplantation (BBMT) Editorial Awards will be presented to Ahmad Rayes, MD, of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH (receiving the Ernest McCulloch and James Till Award) and Carmen Di Grazia, MD, Second Division of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, IRCCS AOU San Martino-IST, Genoa, Italy (receiving the George Santos Award)

ASBMT New Investigator Awards will be presented to: Tessa Minchen Andermann, MD, MPH, Stanford University, Stanford, CA; Armin Rashidi, MD, PhD, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN; Ya-Yuan Fu, PhD, Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, NY; Shuichiro Takashima, MD, PhD, Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, NY

Richard E. Champlin, MD, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, will present the Mortimer M. Bortin Lecture, speaking on Use and Role of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in the Era of Targeted Therapies.

Jerome Ritz, MD of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, will present the E. Donnall Thomas Lecture, speaking on Modulating Immune Reconstitution after Stem Cell Transplantation.

The ASBMT will induct Krishna Komanduri, MD of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine as its new president. The CIBMTR welcomes its new Chair, Robert J. Soiffer, MD, of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

For complete details about the meeting, please visit http://bit.ly/2017Tandem. For a full list of best abstracts, visit http://bit.ly/BestAbs17 or for late breaking abstracts, visit http://bit.ly/BreakingAbs17.

# # #

The American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ASBMT) is a professional society of more than 2,200 individuals from over 45 countries. The Society is dedicated to advancing the science and clinical care for patients who require blood and marrow transplants for blood cancers and other deadly diseases.

The CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®) is a research collaboration between the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® and the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). The CIBMTR collaborates with the global scientific community to advance hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and cellular therapy worldwide to increase survival and enrich quality of life for patients.