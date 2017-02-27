HostSailor Now Introduces Shared Hosting Services For Businesses

“Going for HDD shared options would mean opting for unreliable solutions. We don’t want to provide any plan that doesn’t satisfy our customers.”

HostSailor has become a global platform, offering latest VPS and dedicated hosting solutions for years. The company has recently ventured into shared hosting services, one of the most affordable options available for businesses. Instead of taking the run down path of HDD shared services, they have decided to provide reliable SSD packages. These are equally affordable but with unmatched hosting efficiency. The company has once again innovated to deliver what their customers demand of them.

The company initiated as a hosting service provider with several different VPS and dedicated hosting options. This includes Xen, KVM and OpenVZ plans, Linux and windows based options, and Netherlands and Romania server hosted solutions. HostSailor has received encouraging customer reviews and ratings due to the flexibility of options and continuous availability of customer support staff.

With shared hosting solutions, they have yet again come up with an interesting hosting solution. While shared hosting services are globally favored by startups and small businesses for the affordability of packages, the security and network efficiency is far below satisfactory. The mainstream HDD (Hard Disk Drive) has platters on which data is stored. This requires a lot more time to read data. This significantly delays the response time.

“We introduced shared services so businesses with limited funds can avail hosting services. Going for HDD shared options would mean opting for unreliable solutions. We don’t want to provide any plan that doesn’t satisfy our customers. So, we went ahead with SSD (Solid State Drive) which is far more efficient with quicker response times. Then we worked out plans which would offer sufficient bandwidth and storage, for restricted budgets,” explained Mr. Shehab Ahmed, CTO, HostSailor.

The company’s efforts are apparent by the fact that their most affordable solution starts only at 0.95 USD a month. As such, they provide five different plans, making it easy to upscale with increasing requirements of a business.

“These packages have a lot of security and support features which improves consistency of networks. For example, all five packages have Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate. These also sport unlimited parking domains and 20Gbps DDoS protection…” stated Mr. Ahmed. A list of shared hosting package and their comprehensive features is available on the company’s website. They can be contacted directly for further information.

About the Company

HostSailor.com is registered company in Dubai, UAE and a global VPS and dedicated hosting server provider. They also offer SSL certificates and domains along with live customer support service. Their business is customer centric focusing on providing personalized solutions through a dedicated team.