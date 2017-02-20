Whole-class tools put students at the center of the educational environment, so those kids will be more engaged, more collaborative, more motivated, and more prepared for their college and career experiences to come.

Educators now face an embarrassment of riches when it comes to choosing interactive solutions for their classes, but all that choice leaves many in a quandary. How does technology for student collaboration and small-group work complement or influence the choice of front-of-classroom technology? How do you decide between one technology and another? To help schools and districts answer these questions and more, Boxlight has published A Helpful Guide to Interactive Solutions in the Classroom, which can be downloaded at no charge from http://news.mimio.boxlight.com/whole-class-guide.

The 14-page eBook provides guidance for selecting interactive learning solutions. For example, educators will learn the top things to consider when preparing to select front-of-classroom technology for their schools. Readers will find an in-depth overview of a variety of solutions with pros and cons to help select the tech that best aligns with their needs and learning goals.

The guide covers the following topics:



Top 8 factors to consider in order to buy the right interactive tools.

How to figure out which interactive solution will suit a particular school’s students, teachers, curriculum, and budget.

A list of resources to help teachers make the best use of interactive technologies such as lessons, tips, activities, training, and Boxlight’s online educator community.

An infographic that illustrates the size of interactive area in relation to cost and class size.

The solution overview section provides the pros and cons of different interactive whole-class solutions such as flat panels, projectors, touch boards, and portable whiteboards. It contains specifications for each solution, as well as testimonials from different educators on how a particular solution enhanced instruction and learning at their school.

“Whole-class tools put students at the center of the educational environment, so those kids will be more engaged, more collaborative, more motivated, and more prepared for their college and career experiences to come,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “But while all the solutions have something to offer, students and teachers won’t reap the full benefits unless they have the solution that’s the right match for their purposes, classroom configurations, instructional delivery style, and learning needs. This guide will help schools and districts overcome many of the hurdles involved in finding that match.”

