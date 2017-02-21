This award symbolizes our diligence and the dedication we put into our work every day. We feel honored each time our constant and earnest effort to provide innovative services is recognized

Sir Grout of Greater Boston celebrates receiving the Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 for their outstanding hard surface restoration services. This merit is reserved for those companies that offered excellent customer service and had a flawless performance throughout the past year. 2016 marks the fifth year in a row that the Sir Grout franchise earns this distinction.

"This award symbolizes our diligence and the dedication we put into our work every day. We feel honored each time our constant and earnest effort to provide innovative services is recognized," said Sir Grout of Greater Boston's owner, Chris Wyand, after hearing the news about the recognition.

Angie's List helps consumers across the United States find reliable, high-quality services. The price, quality, responsiveness, punctuality, and professionalism of more than 720 different kinds of services are reviewed on the website by verified customers, who give them ratings from A to F. Only the companies that got an A rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade were eligible for the Angie's List Super Service Award 2016. "Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," stated Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks.

The testimonials for Sir Grout of Greater Boston on Angie's List demonstrate why the hard surface restoration company deserved this award. An example of this is a review of their stone sealing service in Milton, Massachusetts:

"I asked Sir Grout to seal the granite and marble in my newly renovated bathroom. They did a very nice job. They also resealed the granite countertop in my kitchen. My counters look fabulous. Chris, the owner, followed up to ensure I was happy with the work."

Angie's List is not the only reputable business review company that has recognized Sir Grout of Greater Boston's work. They have also received the TrustDale certification, an endorsement granted by investigative reporter Dale Cardwell that guarantees that a business meets the highest standards in reputation, price, and quality. Also, the review website Home Advisor recently awarded the company the Top Rated Professional and Elite Service Professional recognitions.

Sir Grout of Greater Boston is always searching for ways to improve its hard surface restoration and tile cleaning services so that customers can benefit from the best in the industry. This fifth consecutive award from Angie's List is yet another distinguished recognition that acknowledges the professionalism and expertise of the Sir Grout franchise.

To benefit from Sir Grout of Greater Boston's hard surface restoration services, you just need to call (781) 899-0388, or visit them online at http://www.SirGroutBoston.com.