itelio GmbH Selects cleverbridge to Drive Global Subscription Revenues

cleverbridge, a provider of global subscription billing solutions, announces itelio GmbH has selected cleverbridge’s ecommerce and subscription billing solutions to drive global recurring revenue for its IT documentation software, Docusnap. itelio will leverage cleverbridge’s cloud-based billing and monetization platform to manage and sell perpetual license and monthly and annual subscriptions of Docusnap, including its five tiered pricing packages (Basic, SAM, Security, Premium and Ultimate).

In 2013, itelio launched its own online store, enabling business customers to purchase its software via MasterCard. However, as the company and its global customer base grew, itelio realized that customers not only wanted more payment methods, but a better online shopping experience beyond its current capabilities. In addition, the company looked to transition from a perpetual license to a subscription model to create a recurring revenue stream and increase customer lifetime value, and also to enhance convenience for customers. These challenges led itelio to switch to cleverbridge due to the organization’s market leadership, global presence and solution, proven subscription capabilities and expertise, and ongoing consultation and success management to support sales goals.

“As we looked to change our licensing model while continuing to scale globally, we needed an ecommerce solution that could support our pricing models, our customers’ preferred payment methods, and any complex billing scenarios we might come across,” said Peter Kurz, managing director, itelio GmbH. “cleverbridge delivered all of that and more right out of the box with a simple integration. They not only delivered a better global online customer experience – which immediately led to increased customer satisfaction and recurring revenue – but have continued to provide ongoing analysis, guidance and testing to help us grow and serve our customers.”

“We are excited to work with itelio to help them take their global online customer experience to the next level and maximize their recurring revenue,” said Christian Blume, CEO, cleverbridge. “As more software companies switch to new billing models, continually nurturing customer relationships throughout the various touchpoints in the product life cycle becomes increasingly important. itelio’s selection of our ecommerce and subscription billing solutions validates this point and underlines their commitment to delivering valuable experiences to their customers.”

About cleverbridge

cleverbridge provides global subscription billing solutions that help companies build long-term customer relationships and grow recurring revenue streams. With its flexible, cloud-based billing and monetization platform, cleverbridge integrates seamlessly with client systems, simplifies subscription business models and delivers an optimized online customer experience. Leveraging cleverbridge expertise, technology and services, clients monetize products and services more effectively, rapidly expand their global subscriber base and maximize customer lifetime value. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, cleverbridge has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.cleverbridge.com.