Sir Grout of Phoenix, leading professionals in the hard surface restoration industry, were recently awarded the prestigious Angie's List Super Service Award as a result of another successful year in achieving absolute customer satisfaction.

"There are no words to express how much we, as a company that strives for customer satisfaction, value this achievement," commented the owner of Sir Grout of Phoenix, Brian Simotsch. "We take our commitment to deliver the best possible service very seriously. Getting this amazing feedback and feeling the appreciation from our customers is incredible."

With more than 20 years as a local business listing and crowd-sourced review website, Angie's List has consolidated itself as the go-to directory for finding high-quality home improvement services. Their Super Service Award is reserved for companies that adhere to the highest standards of quality. Recipients must meet strict eligibility requirements, including an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. They must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check, and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.

The great number of positive reviews for Sir Grout of Phoenix on Angie's List proves that they have met the qualifications to earn this recognition. The hard surface restoration company has made a name for themselves in the area, garnering a big and steady clientele whose genuine gratitude can be appreciated through their testimonials, such as the following one by Janice, a homeowner from Mesa, AZ, who hired their grout cleaning and sealing services.

"Brian (the owner) and his team did an excellent job cleaning and sealing our tile and grout. It looks like new! They moved all the furniture and completed the job in just a few hours. I highly recommend them!"

Sir Grout of Phoenix is no stranger to the Angie's List Super Service Award. In fact, 2016 marks their sixth consecutive year as recipients, cementing their reputation as a first-rate hard surface restoration company. Only a small percentage of the companies that are listed manage to sustain the quality of service required. "Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks.

You can contact and schedule an appointment with the hard surface restoration team at Sir Grout Phoenix by visiting them online at http://www.sirgroutphoenix.com or calling (480) 268-3257.