BlumShapiro, the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, today announced the creation of its Innovation Office. The BlumShapiro Innovation Office is responsible for driving excellence, ingenuity and a different way of thinking about the services the firm provides clients.

Leading the BlumShapiro Innovation Office is Partner Michael Pelletier, who has led the firm’s Technology Consulting practice for the last 10 years and will continue to do so.

“Innovating and embracing new ideas have always been core competencies at BlumShapiro. The formal development of our Innovation Office is a natural next step in continuously improving our business performance and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients,” said Joseph A. Kask, Chief Executive Officer of BlumShapiro. “In his expanded role as Chief Innovation Officer, Michael will continue to bring the same kind of passion, focus and leadership he has shared with us over the years.”

“The future for businesses across America is expanding into the digital realm driving more innovation and competition than ever! Businesses that are the most nimble will be the ones that flourish, while the ones that decide to operate in an unchanging manner will risk falling far behind. Our desire is to help our clients not only prepare for, but to lead this disruption by looking critically at every aspect of their business through a digital lens. We are invested in our clients’ future success and foresee the next 3-5 years as a significant turning point in the future of every industry,” said Michael C. Pelletier, Chief Innovations officer of BlumShapiro.

The BlumShapiro Innovation Office will focus on the diverse contributions of a wide range of world-class experts, working together in new and innovative ways to accelerate ideas through the entire innovation lifecycle, from idea to impact for the firm’s clients.

The BlumShapiro Innovation Office will be a regional function located in the firm’s West Hartford, Connecticut office.

