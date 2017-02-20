SYNLawn® Joins The Green Business Bureau

"Environmental stewardship is one of our core values, which is reflected in our practices,” said George Neagle, SYNLawn’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Reinforcing their values of sustainable business, SYNLawn has joined the Green Business Bureau (GBB), an international membership organization that uses an online assessment and third party verification to certify green businesses. As the leader in innovation in the industry, and now part of the largest global synthetic surfacing company, SYNLawn strives to be the most environmentally responsible and ethically engaged in the industry.

By committing to going green, SYNLawn is paving the way for the future. Their goal is to lead the artificial grass industry through advanced product innovation, reduce the environmental footprint of traditional landscaping, and foster a culture of customer service excellence. This, in turn, will support their clients’, employees’, and all stakeholder environmental objectives.

"SYNLawn is pleased to have our business certified by the Green Business Bureau. Environmental stewardship is one of our core values, which is reflected in our practices. We are proud to offer premium synthetic grass that is environmentally friendly in its application and through the manufacturing process,” states George Neagle, SYNLawn’s vice president of sales and marketing.

As a lifestyle brand, SYNLawn’s goal is to help educate consumers on why artificial grass is a great option to reduce and save water, as well as eliminate the use of harmful chemicals when it comes to landscaping applications. The company wants to explain that not all artificial grass products are alike and that they can choose a product that is bio-based, uses renewable resources, contributes to a positive environmental impact, and doesn’t cost more or sacrifice quality.

In keeping with their sustainable business vision, SYNLawn has incorporated numerous green initiatives, in which most have been using renewable resources in the manufacturing process. In addition, they will be focusing more on implementing green practices throughout their corporate offices and facilities, as well as encouraging regional distributors to initiate new, environmentally responsible practices. “We are very excited about our advancements in innovation as we see the market expanding into bio-based products. This continues to be a great opportunity for SYNLawn to support our local U.S. farmers throughout the country,” says David Calhoun, SYNLawn’s product manager.

About SYNLawn®: As the industry innovator on synthetic grass for landscape solutions, SYNLawn uses exclusive yarn technologies to produce products for synthetic landscape, golf, pet and playground systems. Because SYNLawn is plant-based, it is 100-percent recyclable and boasts the only USDA-certified, bio-based artificial turf products in the industry. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, SYNLawn offers customers the highest quality products, competitive prices and the most genuine and strongest manufacturer warranty of 15 years. With the company's continued growth, SYNLawn now has more than 75 locations internationally.

