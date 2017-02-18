New Direction IRA Sees Real Growth in Debt-Financed Real Estate IRAs

Retirement investors are recognizing and utilizing the increasing availability of leverage to enhance the buying power and growth potential of real estate investing.

With the closure of 2016, New Direction IRA, Inc., saw a sizable increase in debt-leveraged real estate investments inside our client’s IRAs. As time progresses, more self-directed IRA holders are utilizing borrowing within their IRAs. Retirement investors are recognizing and utilizing the increasing availability of leverage to enhance the buying power and growth potential of real estate investing.



The value of total real estate purchased in our client’s accounts in 2016 (including land contracts receivables) was $76.5 million. This is up from $68 million for 2015.

The total value of new mortgages obtained grew 24% from 2015 to over $19 million for 2016.

In 2016, New Direction IRA re-launched its new fully-automated client portal, myDirection®. Real estate investors are taking advantage of this portal to manage their accounts, as made evident by the growth New Direction saw in IRA loans in 2016. myDirection® allows renters to paperlessly pay rent directly into the IRA, which encourages on-time payment. myDirection® also displays account holders' positions, balances, and transactions, so retirement investors have the right information to make wise real estate investment decisions for their self-directed IRAs.

With the onset of 2017, New Direction has continued to expand its mission to educate financial and real estate professionals with the development of a CPA and real estate agent-approved continuing education class. These classes give CPAs and real estate professionals the background knowledge they need to assist clients with self-directed IRA investing questions, from broad strokes to intricate strategic options. In 2016, NDIRA expanded its classes to more states in the south east – Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Florida; as well as presenting via national legal CE providers on topics related to real estate investing and tax implications for the IRA.

These classes were specially designed by New Direction’s co-founders and presented by Bill Humphrey, CEO and Co-founder of New Direction. Bill has over twenty years of experience as a CPA, and specializes in income tax, auditing, tax-related real estate issues, and forensic accounting. Bill has taught courses on IRA investment rules to investors, CPAs, and investment professionals through a variety of venues over the past decade, including the University of Denver School of Law, Lawline, Strafford Publications, and a number of state CPA societies.

Anticipating further growth in self-directed IRA loans in the upcoming year, New Direction IRA is launching new technology to help ease the process for investors. myDirectionPro® is set to release in 2017. This application the industry’s first online portal that connects advisors, asset providers, and online marketplaces with self-directed investors. myDirectionPro® will give asset sponsors and online marketplace sponsors the ability to easily onboard new assets, manage shared clients, access industry-best education, and use the integration components through the myDirection® API Integration Platform.