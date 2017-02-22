Industry Leaders Announce Partnership

Strategic Pricing Associates (SPA) Inc. and Tour de Force Inc., two market-leading, respected providers of technology and training solutions to the distribution and manufacturing industries, have announced a Partnership to deliver an integrated pricing/quoting solution based on their respective platforms.

Tour de Force, a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI) software and SPA, a leading provider of pricing analytics, negotiation training and LMS to complex companies of all types have announced their intent to jointly develop and deliver a new solution offering called Tour de Force Quote to Order (QTO) Optimization powered by SPA Pricing Analytics.

“By integrating what we have developed with our Tour de Force QTO functionality and what SPA has built with their pricing analytics, the integrated solution will create tremendous shareholder value by improving our mutual clients’ work flow efficiencies and profitability by streamlining quoting, providing SPA optimized pricing recommendations and conversion to order process”, said Matt Hartman founder and CEO of Tour de Force.

Founder, President and CEO of Strategic Pricing Associates, Inc. David Bauders added, “We are extremely excited about this offering. The ability to bring pricing analytics directly into our clients’ workflow process will enable sales reps to deliver profit gains of 2-4 percent of affected sales, or $1-2 million per $50 million of affected revenue. These tools also integrate nicely with SPASIGMA’s negotiation training and other LMS offerings.”

Tour de Force and SPA Inc. will be combining the core strengths of their respected platforms to create this new offering. Through the integration to an ERP system, Tour de Force and SPA will be able to analyze and provide a SPA Pricing Cube™ pro forma that will offer customers the ability to see where they can improve profitability in their specific market. In addition to the SPA Pricing Cube™, Tour de Force and SPA will provide a QTO – SPA integration utilizing the Tour de Force Quote Manager. The SPA Pricing Bands™ from SPA will be accessible from the Tour de Force Quote Manager, allowing customers access to real-time pricing based on the SPA pricing capabilities.

The timeline for this offering is expected to hit the market in Q2 2017 and will be showcased in a joint product release by both companies.

About Tour de Force Inc.

Tour de Force, Inc. develops, sells, implements, and supports enterprise software solutions with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI). Tour de Force was developed for the distribution and manufacturing industries and is currently being used in a variety of B2B industries, while distributors and manufacturers continue to make up 90% of the current user base. To learn more about Tour de Force, including our cloud and on-premise solutions, visit http://www.TourdeForceInc.com.

About Strategic Pricing Associates Inc. (SPA)

SPA is the leading provider of pricing analytics, negotiation training, and LMS systems to complex companies of all types in manufacturing, distribution, equipment, services, software and technology products. Since 1993, SPA Inc. has built a strong platform of proprietary analytics to quickly and efficiently help companies convert their own invoice data into pricing architectures that maximize their pricing performance and competitive position. To learn more about SPA Inc., visit http://www.strategicpricing.com. To learn more about SPASIGMA, SPA’s training business, visit http://www.spasigma.com.

