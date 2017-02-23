We are proud to be able to support the great work they do to promote our shared mission of advancing healthy eating education in the communities we serve.

On March 7, 2017, ChopChop Kids, the non-profit publisher of the award-winning ChopChop: The Fun Cooking Magazine for Families, will be the designated community partner for a Whole Foods Market 5% Day at 23 store locations throughout Massachusetts. Five percent of the day’s net sales in those 23 stores will be donated to ChopChop to support its mission to inspire and teach children and families to cook and eat real food together.

“ChopChop is thrilled to have been selected by Whole Foods Market as the recipient of a 5% Day,” said Sally Sampson, Founder and President of ChopChop Kids. “ChopChop and Whole Foods Market share similar core values, including promoting health through healthy eating education. We look forward to using the 5% Day contribution toward cooking classes at our new Test Kitchen and getting ChopChop’s message of cooking and eating real food together to families who need it most.”

ChopChop is encouraging Massachusetts’s residents to “ShopShop for ChopChop” on March 7th. ChopChop staff and volunteers will be at select locations to answer questions, hand out free samples, recipes and magazines. There will also be family-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt to help customers stock their pantry, and a chance to be a model in an upcoming issue of ChopChop.

“ChopChop is such a fun and informative resource for families in Massachusetts,” said Laura Derba, President of Whole Foods Market’s North Atlantic region. “We are proud to be able to support the great work they do to promote our shared mission of advancing healthy eating education in the communities we serve.”

Participating Whole Foods Market Stores:

Arlington

808 Mass Ave.

Brookline

1028 Beacon St.

Cambridge—River St

340 River St.

Hingham

94 Derby St.

Boston—Charles River Plaza

181 Cambridge St.

Brighton

15 Washington St.

Charlestown

51 Austin St.

Jamaica Plain

413 Centre St.

Boston—South End

348 Harrison Ave.

Cambridge—Fresh Pond

200 Alewife Brook Pkwy.

Dedham

300 Legacy Place

Medford

2151 Mystic Valley Pkwy.

Boston—Symphony

15 Westland Ave.

Cambridge—Prospect St

115 Prospect St.

Framingham

575 Worcester Rd.

Melrose

880 Main St.

Newton

916 Walnut St.

Newtonville

647 Washington St.

Somerville

45 Beacon St.

Wellesley

442 Washington St.

Westford

160 Littleton Rd.

South Weymouth

35 Pleasant St.

Woburn

400 Cambridge Rd.

About ChopChop

ChopChop Kids, Inc, a 501(c)(3), mission is to inspire and teach children and families to cook and eat real food together. ChopChop is the nonprofit publisher of ChopChop, The Fun Cooking Magazine for Families, an award-winning quarterly food magazine. ChopChop was named the 2013 Publication of the Year by the James Beard Foundation, and is the only non-profit publication to win the award. ChopChop is also the recipient of a coveted gold award from the Parents’ Choice Foundation, the nation’s oldest nonprofit guide to quality children’s media and toys— the only cooking magazine ever to win this designation. ChopChop also publishes ChopChop’s WIC Edition, a special edition quarterly magazine for low-income pregnant and post-partum women and their infants and children up to five years old. And most recently, ChopChop publishes Seasoned, Real Food for Healthy Living at 50+, a cooking magazine for older adults. To learn more about ChopChop's mission, please visit http://www.chopchopmag.org. Follow ChopChop on Twitter at @ChopChopMag, on Facebook at facebook.com/ChopChopMagazine or on Pinterest at pinterest/ChopChopMag.

About Whole Foods Market®

Founded in 1978 in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market (wholefoodsmarket.com, NASDAQ: WFM), is the leading natural and organic food retailer. As America’s first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market was named “America’s Healthiest Grocery Store” by Health magazine. The company's motto, “Whole Foods, Whole People, Whole Planet”™ captures its mission to ensure customer satisfaction and health, team member excellence and happiness, enhanced shareholder value, community support and environmental improvement. Thanks to the company’s more than 85,000 team members, Whole Foods Market has been ranked as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America by FORTUNE magazine for 19 consecutive years. In fiscal year 2015, the company had sales of more than $15.4 billion and currently has more than 435 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more company news and information, please visit media.wfm.com.