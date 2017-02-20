Benefits technology, solutions, and services is the next logical step for these companies to explore as this evolution towards one-stop shop offerings continues.

EverythingBenefits, a provider of comprehensive, next-generation benefit technology solutions and services, will be featured as a platinum sponsor at the Independent Payroll Providers Association (IPPA) 2017 Sales & Marketing conference. Since joining the association last year, the company has already partnered with a significant number of the payroll provider members. In fact, just under 40 percent of the payroll company attendees now have the ability to resell EverythingBenefits solutions, including Carrier Connection, COBRA Administration, 401k Integrations, and Benefits Enrollment through partnership the company has in place.

EverythingBenefits will host a benefits technology selling seminar today at 3:00PM PT. The seminar is aimed at educating attendees on the impact that automating benefits processes can provide to their clients. The company will also present an award to one of its fastest growing resellers of their benefits technology solutions who helped contribute to making 2016 a successful growth period for the company.

The 2017 IPPA Sales & Marketing Conference is one of two annual events held by the Independent Payroll Providers Association, and will be held at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 20th through February 22nd. The event is an opportunity for payroll service bureaus of all sizes to network and learn how to best sell and market their products and services.

“There have been a number of fundamental shifts within the independent payroll provider market, most notable is the transition for these companies towards a human capital management-centric offering,” commented Josh Davis, Director, Channel Development and Marketing at EverythingBenefits. "Benefits technology, solutions, and services is the next logical step for these companies to explore as this evolution towards one-stop shop offerings continues.”

#####

About EverythingBenefits

EverythingBenefits is a leading provider of next-generation, end-to-end benefit technology solutions and services that help businesses of all sizes and their employees experience benefits in more meaningful ways. By leveraging an open business model, EverythingBenefits partners with benefit brokers, independent agents, insurers, payroll or human capital management companies, and other providers. The company’s philosophy is that technology should make life simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable. For more information, please visit our web site at http://www.everythingbenefits.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About IPPA

The Independent Payroll Providers Association (IPPA) is a nation-wide trade association of payroll service bureaus. The IPPA is made up of independent businesses that have joined together in order to provide the most advanced payroll services at competitive prices. By working together, the IPPA has been able to implement advanced computer systems that address payroll needs in the areas of remote entry, Human Resources, direct deposit, and EFTPS. For more information, visit http://www.ippa.net.