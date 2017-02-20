Daniel Ashby, a Senior NetSTAR executive, to discuss and explore current and future mobile market trends and shifts due to protocol changes, big data trends, mobile apps utilization, and malicious threats in the mobile and enterprise markets.

NetSTAR, the recognized global leader in OEM URL categorization, Threat Intelligence, Web App categorization, and Mobile App categorization; is pleased to announce a second speaking engagement with Daniel Ashby, NetSTAR’s Sr. Vice President and Global Business Development, at MWC’s NEXTech Lab. The session will take place on Wednesday, March 1st, at 11:30 a.m. in Hall 8.

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/session/nextech-lab-wednesday-morning-sessions/insights-and-future-trends-of-web-categorization-market-shifts-and-monetization-opportunities-by-netstar/

The session, “Insights and Future Trends of Web Categorization, Market Shifts and Monetization Opportunities,” will explore current and future market trends and shifts due to protocol changes, big data trends, mobile apps utilization, and malicious threats for Web Categorization in the mobile and enterprise markets. As part of his presentation, Mr. Ashby will share insights on how vendors and operators can capitalize on these changes with a wide range of innovative technologies and solutions available from NetSTAR.

As a participant at Mobile World Congress 2017, NetSTAR is excited to be a part of #MWC17 and NEXTech, and looks forward to an exciting 2017 with their OEM Partners (many of whom are exhibiting at MWC) and prospects. Please, join NetSTAR at MWC and the NEXTech theater and discover how NetSTAR can elevate your products and services with better URL categorization and threat intelligence technology.

In addition to presenting at #MWC17, NetSTAR executives will be on hand all four days of the conference to meet with your team. If you would like to schedule a time to meet with NetSTAR, please fill out a contact form at http://incompass.netstar-inc.com/contact-us.

For more information about NetSTAR, Inc, please visit our website at http://inCompass.NetSTAR-inc.com or http://inCompass.NetSTAR-inc.com/solutions/mobileapp-compass

About NetSTAR Incorporated

NetSTAR is the global leader in OEM web categorization and web security, as well as web app categorization, mobile app categorization, and ip address insight and reputation. Originally founded in Tokyo, Japan as a joint-venture between Trend Micro and ALSI, NetSTAR is now entirely part of ALSI. NetSTAR’s provides a wide range of solutions, including inCompass®, WebApp Compass®, MobileApp Compass®, ip/Compass®, inCompass ADVantage®, and inSite® technologies to OEM partners around the world including Cloud, Software and Hardware vendors, as well as Telco and xSPs.

NetSTAR is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with offices located in San Mateo, California, Boulder, Colorado, Sendai, Japan, and London, England.

