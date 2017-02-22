As it begins its 18th year in business, Tiff’s Treats announced today it will be opening its first 2017 store in Katy, the 6th location in the Houston area. The Katy location will be the company’s 28th store overall, the 25th store in Texas. In 2016, Austin-based Tiff’s Treats, the first in the nation to create the warm cookie delivery concept, also opened 3 other stores in Atlanta Georgia, its first locations outside the state of Texas. The Katy store, at 21788 Katy Fwy B-800, Katy, TX 77449, will celebrate with a grand opening event Saturday, March 4 from 9 am to 1 pm., with cookie sales benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital. More at https://cookiedelivery.com/Company/About/New-Store-Openings/Events/Katy.aspx

“We had such a big year in 2016, with our first locations outside of Texas, and great feedback from the Atlanta area,” said Leon Chen, co-founder of Tiff’s Treats. “We also opened several more Texas stores and closed $11 million more funding so we can continue to grow our business to bring more cookies to more locations. We are excited to keep this momentum rolling in 2017, and beyond, including with this newest location in Katy.”

The Katy grand opening will include a fundraiser where Tiff’s Treats will be selling a dozen cookies for only $5 (no call ahead orders). Customers at the opening can purchase up to six one-dozen boxes filled with one of Tiff’s Treats most irresistible flavors: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle or oatmeal raisin, for just $5 a box, to a maximum of 6 boxes purchased per person.

All of the proceeds from this day (up to $5,000) will go to Texas Children’s Hospital, specifically benefiting Camp Kindred, a Texas Children’s Hospital camp program for siblings of children with Cystic Fibrosis. At each new Tiff’s Treats’ grand opening events, the company does charity fundraising where proceeds from cookie sales go to a local area non-profit organization. In its previous 27 store opening events, Tiff’s Treats has raised more than $115,000 for charities.

People may also bring unwrapped new books or stuffed animals to donate to the Texas Children’s Katy West Campus and receive a $5 Tiff’s Treats gift card in return.

Tiff’s Treats will also be giving away all sorts of prizes at this grand opening including gift cards donated from local area restaurants and shops, randomly inserted into boxes of cookies. The first 40 people in line at the 9 am opening will get a $100 Tiff’s Treats gift card! All others in line at 9 am will receive a $10 gift card. There will also be a drawing to win free cookies for a year.

The Katy store, located at 21788 Katy Fwy B-800, Katy, TX 77449, and will be open for business full time Sunday, March 5.

The Katy store will bring Tiff’s Treats to six locations in the Houston area, to go along with 22 other stores spread between the Austin (7), San Antonio (4), Dallas/Fort Worth (8) and Atlanta (3) areas. Tiff’s Treats will continue to grow and open new markets as part of its strategic plan funded by overall business growth as well as $25 million investments the company has received in the past two years from investors impressed by the success of the brand to date, and the opportunity for it to grow.

All Tiff’s Treats locations deliver warm cookies, straight from the oven, to businesses and homes. Tiff’s Treats is a delicious idea for dessert delivery to your home or business, client gifts and meeting snacks, birthday gifts, a sweet-tooth fix and more. Baked fresh when you order from premium ingredients, all cookies and brownies are delivered warm, straight from the oven, in a white box complete with a colorful ribbon. For those who appreciate the experience of a warm cookie made from scratch (of only the finest ingredients and right out of the oven!), Tiff’s Treats offers something thoroughly enjoyable, as it is the first company in the country to pioneer warm cookie and brownie delivery.

Tiff’s Treats created the warm cookie delivery concept. Tiff’s Treats makes and delivers classic, baked-to-order cookies and brownies straight from the oven to the home or office, WARM, in about an hour. Founded in 1999, what started as two friends baking cookies at University of Texas at Austin to help fellow students get through exams has now grown to 27 stores in Texas and Georgia, baking more than 50 million cookies since its inception. And the company is consistently focused on giving back: with grand opening fundraisers that fill needs for charities (and hungry bellies for Tiff's fans!), Tiff’s Treats has donated $115,000 to worthy causes. Tiff’s Treats operates stores in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, in Texas, as well as three stores in Atlanta Georgia. The company was founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen, UT alumni from Richardson, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.cookiedelivery.com.