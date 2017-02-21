We're all artists and creative people; opening our minds to the creative process is one of the most valuable things we can do.

There is a famous Zen koan (a philosophical riddle or tale) which asks the question: "What is the sound of one hand clapping?" The koan is instrumental to the Zen Student's path to enlightenment; by opening and freeing the mind from both outer and inner restrictions, the "empty mind" of the Zen student is more open to insight and realization that can be achieved in no other way.

Artists and creative people also need the benefit of an "empty mind"; their own creative insights and realizations become more tangible and workable when they clear away the clutter of fear, negativity, apathy, self-doubt, and all other potentially destructive restrictions that they may have learned in their lives.

KOAN KREATIVITY: USING ANCIENT WISDOM TO INSPIRE MODERN CREATIVITY is a book that combines the ancient teachings of Zen masters with other creative insights which will aid people in their artistic and creative endeavors.

The author, Tim Ljunggren, believes that "we're all artists and creative people," and that "opening our minds to the creative process is one of the most valuable things that we can do in our lives." Ljunggren is an Episcopal priest, a filmmaker, a writer, and a painter. He published and edited the e-zine INSOLENT RUDDER from 2001 until 2009, which was named by POETS & WRITERS magazine as one of the top literary magazines on the internet. Since 2001, Ljunggren has been facilitating "creativity clusters" to inspire and cajole people to reconnect with their creativity.