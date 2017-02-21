Cornerstone Research Announces Promotions to Vice President

Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today the promotions of four staff members to vice president: Abe Chernin, Kostis Hatzitaskos, Bryan Ricchetti, and Ravi Sinha.

“Our new vice presidents exemplify the strong leadership and consulting expertise our firm offers in a wide range of matters,” said Cornerstone Research President and CEO Michael E. Burton. “We are proud to recognize each of them for the exceptional analytical focus and insight into complex issues they consistently bring to our clients.”

Abe Chernin plays a key role in the firm’s consumer finance practice. He has significant expertise in matters related to asset-backed securities, consumer debt, and retail and investment banking. He also consults on real estate matters involving commercial developments, market analyses, appraisals, contractual disputes, and environmental impact issues. Chernin is based in Chicago.

Kostis Hatzitaskos focuses on merger review and antitrust litigation matters. He has consulted to parties and government agencies in the United States and abroad, and has taken multiple cases through trial. Hatzitaskos also works on intellectual property matters requiring substantive economic analysis. Hatzitaskos is based in Chicago.

Bryan Ricchetti consults on antitrust, labor, market manipulation, and product liability matters. He has particular expertise in matters involving statistical analysis of large, complex datasets, and class certification issues. Ricchetti has worked as a testifying expert on matters related to antitrust, statistics, and lost wages. Ricchetti is based in Chicago.

Ravi Sinha specializes in matters involving complex financial and valuation analyses. He has worked on several major cases involving securities litigation, financial institutions, and mergers and acquisitions. In intellectual property matters, he provides valuations and damages assessments associated with patents, trade secrets, and copyright disputes. Sinha is based in San Francisco.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex litigation and regulatory proceedings. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent faculty and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistent high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis for over 25 years. The firm has 700 staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington. Please visit Cornerstone Research’s website for more information about the firm’s capabilities in economic and financial consulting and expert testimony.

http://www.cornerstone.com

Twitter: @Cornerstone_Res