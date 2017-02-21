1977 Marvin Gaye, backstage at the Roxy - Michael Henderson Tour “My goal, " said English, "is to remind the world just how many beautiful elements the Black culture has contributed to the American way of life today."

The Black Hollywood Film Fund (“the Film Fund”) was created by English and his partners to raise development and production capital that specifically supports diverse independent filmmakers. The Film Fund recently partnered with Will and Jada Smith and will co-executive produce their first film in a slate of four.

Backstage at the GRAMMYs®, Aswaad’s Black Hollywood Brand celebrated the release of their

historic new book “Black Hollywood: The Lost Photos, Vol. 1”. This first volume chronicles the early careers (‘60’s – ‘90’s) of African-American music legends, entertainers and the most culturally iconic figure in sports, Muhammad Ali. The book touts never-before-published photos taken by photojournalist Delroi Whitaker, Sr. back in the day of: Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Muhammad Ali, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Rick James, Dionne Warwick, Richard Pryor, The Temptations, Rick James, Sammy Davis, Jr. and many more ebony icons.

Watch recording artists Anderson .Paak, Terry Lewis, Mc Lyte, and Q-Tip discuss the importance of Black History Month and what it means to them:

Anderson .Paak

Terry Lewis

MC Lyte

Q-Tip

The book, “Black Hollywood: The Lost Photos, Vol. 1” is a #1 bestseller on Amazon Kindle. It documents the valuable contributions these iconic African-American artists made to American entertainment and sports. To see more, visit Black Hollywood: The Lost Photos.

Black Hollywood Brand co-founders Curtis Jones and Flipp Montgomery joined the celebration.

About Black Hollywood Brand

About Black Hollywood Film Fund

The mission of the Black Hollywood Film Fund is to raise development and production capital for the intent of partial and or fully funding feature films and television projects that are told from a diverse point of view.

The Film Fund’s team of industry professional have more than twenty-five years of combined experience in film and television funding, IP creation, producing and providing production support for projects like Collateral, the Judge Joe Brown Show, the Judge Judy Show, The Moment of Truth and many others. The Film Fund is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency.

